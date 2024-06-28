Home page World

Wine is one of the most popular alcoholic beverages. A wine that was found that is almost 2000 years old is probably undrinkable – for an unappetizing reason.

Bremen – The 2000-year-old wine is considered to be the oldest ever found. The reddish liquid was discovered in an urn of an unlooted Roman mausoleum in Carmona, southern Spain.

Researchers discover 2000-year-old wine – with unusual contents

The discovery was published in Journal of Archaeological Science. There they speak of a “quite extraordinary and unexpected discovery”. The liquid was found in the urn back in 2019 and has been examined since then. The scientists’ report now states that the substance may be the oldest wine that has been preserved in a liquid state. However, the wine was apparently not intended for drinking.

As the scientists stated in their report, the liquid was probably used in a Roman burial ritual. The contents of the wine may frighten some people. It is said that cremated human remains were dipped in the wine. Other researchers had already discovered residues of ancient wines that are said to be up to 8,000 years old. However, these were not in a liquid state, which is considered extremely rare. A Thousands of years old animal egg surprised researchers.

Scientists are extremely surprised after wine discovery

The oldest preserved wine in liquid form to date was the so-called “Speyer wine bottle”, which is said to be almost 1,700 years old. It was found in a grave near the German city of Speyer in 1867. Unlike the wine found now, the bottle was never opened at the time. The scientists said they had not expected their discovery in 2019. “At first we were very surprised that liquid was preserved in one of the burial urns,” said Juan Manuel Román, author of the study, in a press release.

The wine was found during renovation work in a house. A communal grave was uncovered underneath, which was over three metres long and almost two metres wide. A total of six urns were found in it, each containing different objects. For example, amber beads were discovered in one of the urns. However, the wine was only found in one of the specimens. In addition to the cremated human remains, there was also a gold ring in it. Last year, a 2000 year old palace from the Roman Empire found. (rd)