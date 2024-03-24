The Hague company EXASUN, the oldest solar panel manufacturer in the Netherlands, is bankrupt. The company produced exclusive solar panels that were used to replace roof tiles. Thousands of new-build homes in the Netherlands and Europe are equipped with it. But now that the solar panel market has collapsed, the company has had to close its doors.
