The Hague company EXASUN, the oldest solar panel manufacturer in the Netherlands, is bankrupt. The company produced exclusive solar panels that were used to replace roof tiles. Thousands of new-build homes in the Netherlands and Europe are equipped with it. But now that the solar panel market has collapsed, the company has had to close its doors.

