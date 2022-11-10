Jerusalem. Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient comb dating to about 3,700 years ago that probably has the oldest known complete sentence in Canaanite alphabetic script, according to a study published yesterday.

The 17 letters inscribed on it form seven words that can be translated as follows: “May this fang pluck the lice from the hair and beard,” says a statement.

Experts say the discovery sheds new light on some of humanity’s earliest uses of the Canaanite alphabet, invented around 1800 BC and the basis for all successive alphabetic systems including Hebrew, Arabic, Greek, Latin and Cyrillic.

The issue indicates that people had problems with lice in everyday life, and archaeologists say they even found microscopic evidence of the animals on the comb. Details of the find were published yesterday in the Jerusalem Journal of Archaeology.

The comb was found in Tel Lachish, Israel, by a team from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (UH) and the Southern Adventist University, in the United States, under the direction of Yosef Garfinkel, Michael Hasel and Martin Klingbeil. The inscription was deciphered by the Semitic epigrapher Daniel Vainstub at Ben Gurion University (BGU).

The ivory was analyzed by Rivka Rabinovich, from UH, and Yuval Goren, from UBG, and it was found that it came from an elephant tusk. The letters of the inscription were engraved very superficially. It was found in 2017, but the letters were only noticed in 2022 by Madeleine Mumcuoglu. It was cleaned and preserved by Miriam Lavi.

Garfinkel told The Associated Press that while many artifacts with Canaanite writing have been found, this is the first complete prayer ever discovered.

He added that previous finds of just a few letters, perhaps a word here and there, did not leave much room for further investigation into Canaanite life.

The find also opens up a space for debate about the ancient era, Garfinkel noted. The fact that the prayer was found on an ivory comb in the palace and temple district of the ancient city, together with the mention of the beard, could indicate that only wealthy men could read and write.

“It’s a very human text,” he clarified. “It shows us that people haven’t changed and neither have lice.”

The Canaanites spoke an ancient Semitic language, related to modern Hebrew, Arabic, and Aramaic, and resided in the lands bordering the eastern Mediterranean. They are believed to have developed the first known alphabetic writing system.

Finding a complete sentence would further indicate that the Canaanites stood out among the earliest civilizations in the use of the written word. “It shows that even in the earliest phase there were complete sentences,” Garfinkel added.

He explained that experts dated the script to 1700 BC by comparing it to the archaic Canaanite alphabet found earlier in the Sinai desert, Egypt, which dates to between 1900 BC and 1700 BC.

But the Tel Lachish comb was found in a much later archaeological context, and carbon dating could not determine its exact age, the article said.

The ivory comb measures about 3.5 by 2.5 centimeters and has teeth on both sides. Although their bases are still visible, the teeth were broken in ancient times. The central part is somewhat eroded, possibly due to the pressure of the fingers when holding it during hair care. The side with six coarse teeth was used to untangle knots in hair, while the other side, with 14 fine teeth, was used to remove lice and their eggs, much like the two-sided anti-lice sold today. the stores.

Ancient combs were made of wood, bone, or ivory. The latter was a very expensive material and probably an imported luxury item.