From: Bjarne Kommnick

Andrelino Vieira da Silva is celebrating his birthday. According to his ID, he is the oldest man in the world. Even the Brazilian government congratulates.

Aparecida de Goiânia – According to the birth certificate of Andrelino Vieira da Silva from Aparecida de Goiânia, Brazil, he is the oldest person in the world. According to his ID card, his date of birth is February 3, 1901. His birthday this year was a very special one, because last year he won the fight against the corona virus. Nevertheless, according to his family, he is fit on his feet – and that at the age of 122.

Community Aparecida de Goiânia Population 590.146 Distance to Goiânia 21 km state Goias

Brazilian is the oldest person in the world – but not the official record holder

At first glance, da Silva hardly shows his age. But his identity documents prove him right when he claims to be the oldest person in the world. However, he is not an official record holder. Because so far he has not tried to have his age verified for the “Guinness World Records”. For this, a scientific institution would have to confirm its age.

Andrelino Vieira da Silva is said to be 122 years old and was honored for this by the Brazilian government. © @govbrazil/Twitter

Officially, 115-year-old Maria Branyas Morera from San Francisco is the oldest woman in the world since the French nun Lucile Randon died in January at the age of 118. The title of the oldest person to ever live belongs to Jeanne Louise Calment, whose life span, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, was 122 years and 164 days. Da Silva would have cracked this mark in July of this year. Recently the world’s oldest tortoise also celebrated its birthday.

“Orderly life without excesses”: Man celebrates 122nd birthday

At least the authorities recognize da Silva’s age. He even received a certificate from the Brazilian Ministry of Labor and Social Security. Without a look at his ID, you would hardly recognize the man’s age. Perhaps the reason he has reached this proud age. His family attributed his old age to “an orderly life, socially influenced and without excesses”.

Nevertheless, da Silva was not after celebrations this year. The family didn’t do it “because some other people in the family are struggling so we’re not in the mood for the party,” a granddaughter of his previously told dailymail.co.uk. In total, da Silva is the father of seven children. He also has 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

“He’s still strong”: Oldest man still fit, despite surviving corona disease

But despite his old age, he still seems to be fit. His granddaughter explains: “He’s still strong.” Not a matter of course, because at the proud age of 121 he was still fighting a serious coronavirus disease and won. There was no trace of late effects on him. The corona crisis was by no means the only crisis he has survived. In addition to two world wars, which he witnessed, he witnessed the old Brazilian republic and the military dictatorship up to the return of democracy in Brazil.