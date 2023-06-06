Maropeng. A team of scientists, led by the American paleoanthropologist Lee Berger, claimed yesterday to have discovered in South Africa the oldest tombs from prehistoric times known to date.

In a fetal position, huddled in niches at the end of a network of narrow galleries some 30 meters underground, distant cousins ​​of man in a fossil state were found in tombs in excavations that began in 2018.

“These are the oldest hominid burials on record, prior to those of at least 100,000 years.” Homo sapiens”, the scientists said in articles, which still need to be peer-reviewed before publication in the scientific journal eLife.

Cradle of humanity site

The oval burials were discovered at the Cradle of Humankind paleontological site in northwest Johannesburg, a UNESCO World Heritage Site full of caves and pre-human fossils.

The graves contain bones of Homo naledi, distant cousins ​​of man, with a brain the size of an orange. The discovery of him by Berger in 2013 had questioned some theories about evolution.

The oldest burials discovered so far, mainly in the Middle East and Kenya, date from around 100 thousand years BC and contain remains of Homo sapiens, the direct ancestor of man.

The tombs found in South Africa date from 200,000 to 300,000 BC.

During the excavations, which began in 2018, Berger’s team also found geometric symbols – lines, squares and crosses – traced on the walls of the tombs.

symbolic practices

“This would mean that humans are not the only ones who have developed symbolic practices, but may not even have invented such behavior,” said the 57-year-old paleoanthropologist, backed by National Geographic.

Experts usually associate the mastery of fire, engraving and painting with the large brain size of modern man.

With the characteristics of creatures millions of years old, such as primitive teeth and climbing legs, the homo naledi it has feet similar to ours and hands capable of wielding tools.

“These findings demonstrate that mortuary practices were not limited to the Homo sapiens or to other hominids with large brains”, the scientists added in the articles.

This theory, contrary to the accepted idea that awareness of death and related practices make humans, had already been raised by Berger when he presented to the world the Homo naledi, in 2015. At that time, the hypothesis caused a stir and many specialists questioned the scientific rigor of the American paleoanthropologist.

“It was too much for the scientists at the time,” Berger said in an interview with Afp. They remain “convinced that everything is related to our big brain and that it happened very recently, less than 100,000 years ago,” he explained.

“We are about to tell the world that it is not true,” celebrates the explorer.