Mars makes you mobile” – just like the old chocolate bar advertising slogan, the motto for the revival of a flying dinosaur could be. The Martin JRM-3 Mars, built in 1945, was the largest aircraft produced in series in the 1940s. After its time as a transporter in the American Navy, the four-engine aircraft served as a gigantic firefighting flying boat in Canada for more than 55 years after it was converted in 1963 to fight forest fires.