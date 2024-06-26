Animation last aired on June 23; broadcaster holds license until 2026

A Record decided to stop showing the cartoon “Pica-Pau”. The oldest animation shown on Brazilian TV aired on 10:30am to 11:15am on Sundays. The last appearance on the station’s Sunday schedule was on June 23. The information is from the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

The drawing was exhibited for the first time in Brazil in 1950, at TV Tupi. It remained until 1980. Afterwards, it went through SBT (1981 to 2023) and TV Globo (2023 to 2026) until reaching Record (2006).

Bishop Edir Macedo’s broadcaster holds the animation license until 2026. It was renewed with Universal Pictures, which holds the rights to the cartoon, at the beginning of this year.