Older jobseekers have been hit hard by the government’s cutbacks. For example, two important subsidies that were intended to make it easier for job seekers to find work will be scrapped.

This includes the so-called wage cost benefit (LKV): this is a tax credit for companies if they employ older people. They now have to pay even less tax, but the cabinet wants to abolish that benefit from 2026. In principle, an older employee will then become less attractive to hire or keep. Based on an evaluation, the government believes that abolition will have a ‘limited’ effect and is therefore destroying the scheme.

Earlier it became clear that savings will also be made on the so-called STAP budget, a pot of 200 million euros for training for workers and job seekers. It will be deleted next year. Workers and job seekers who want to retrain will therefore no longer be able to rely on it.

‘Incomprehensible’

The decisions do not seem to be in line with the government’s aim to keep or get as many people in work as possible. Minister Van Gennip (Social Affairs and Employment) says that ‘despite the termination of the STAP budget, the need for lifelong development remains’. “Especially in the current situation on the labor market.” That is why she is ‘looking into how she can continue to stimulate this in the coming period’.

But trade union FNV calls the decision to scrap both the STAP budget and the tax credit ‘incomprehensible’. “Everyone talks about investing in people,” says FNV chairman Tuur Elzinga. “But despite the tightness on the labor market, it is still difficult for the elderly to find a job.” Elzinga wants the cabinet to solve that problem for the older unemployed instead of just making cuts.

Contribution

It is also clear from the cabinet’s plans that it will reintroduce the personal contribution to the Wmo provisions, such as for daytime activities and domestic help. From 2025, the personal contribution of those in need will again depend on income. Now everyone pays a fixed amount per month. The measure will save the cabinet 100 million euros annually. At the same time, an earlier plan to introduce a personal contribution for domestic help has been cancelled.

The spring memorandum in which the savings were announced is full of bad news due to cutbacks. The plan for free childcare has also been postponed by two years. The cabinet wanted to make childcare virtually free from 2025, but that will be 2027 at the earliest.

There is simply too little staff in the sector, especially if more parents want to make use of childcare, the cabinet fears. But the delay also results in savings.

Yet another price ceiling with high energy prices? The government is still quite upset about compensating households for the high energy prices. When they went through the roof due to the invasion of Ukraine, the cabinet resorted to a price cap to soften the blow to citizens. But the disadvantage is: that was expensive (more than 5 billion euros) and also ended up with wealthy households that do not need it at all. The cabinet is therefore looking for more targeted resources (read: so that only lower and middle incomes are helped), but that is not easy, writes Minister Sigrid Kaag (Finance) to the House of Representatives. A decision should be made in August, around Prinsjesdag, but the number of options is small. Reducing energy tax can only be reduced for everyone and introducing a special energy surcharge for lower incomes appears to be impracticable. It may be possible to get money to the right people through an increase in the rent allowance, but that does not help people who own a house. In short: there is not yet an alternative to the price ceiling. If gas prices go through the roof again, the cabinet will have few options to help people out in a targeted way. The danger is that the number of people living below the poverty line will grow to 1 million next year.

The memorandum also shows that from 2025, national public broadcasters will have to make do with less money from the central government. In the spring memorandum, the cabinet decided to reduce the so-called government media contribution by 24 million euros. At the same time, the NPO will have more room to earn money with advertising.

The reduction is one of the austerity measures that the government is taking to absorb the consequences of rising wages and prices and rising interest rates on the national debt. Almost all ministries must contribute to this to a greater or lesser extent.

Traffic fines

It is also becoming clear that all traffic fines will increase by 10 percent, which is necessary for the maintenance of speed cameras and section control, according to the Ministry of Justice. The increase is likely to take effect on January 1.

In addition, an additional 43 million euros has been made available for youth protection. From next year, this will involve a structural additional 50 million euros. With this, the cabinet is taking ‘an important step towards structurally solving the problems in this sector’. The money is intended, among other things, for reducing the workload and reducing administrative hassle.

Expenditure

In order to curb government spending (and debt), the government is going to cut spending by almost all ministries. The idea is that by spending slightly less than intended everywhere, the so-called 'cheese slicer method', 2.9 billion euros will be spent less. Only in the field of defense (because of the war in Ukraine) and poverty policy is the foot not off the accelerator.



Quote

Sigrid Kaag (Finance) speaks of ‘major setbacks’, as a result of which the cabinet is ‘reaching the limits’ of what is possible

The government is tight, partly because the interest on loans has started to rise. Previously, the Netherlands could borrow money almost for free, but due to the rise in interest rates, the government threatens to lose up to an additional 9 billion euros per year in the coming years. Extra money also had to be made available for the earthquake damage in Groningen and the reception of asylum seekers.

In a letter to the House of Representatives, Minister Sigrid Kaag (Finance) speaks of ‘major setbacks’, as a result of which the cabinet is ‘reaching the limits’ of what is possible. In an explanation, Kaag speaks of a ‘necessary, important step’. “Our ambitions in the coalition agreement remain intact,” says the minister. “We continue to invest. There is a good climate package.”

