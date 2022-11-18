Research carried out by CNI shows that 79% of Brazilians over 60 try to avoid consuming electricity

Research carried out by the CNI (National Confederation of Industry) shows that 79% of elderly Brazilians –over 60 years old– say they always adopt measures with the aim of avoiding the consumption of electricity in their routines. According to the confederation, the concern with energy waste is greater according to the interviewee’s age.

Despite the high number of seniors, only 46% of young people say they adopt the habit in their routines. 59% of 25-40 year olds are concerned about waste, compared to 76% of 41-59 year olds. The national average is 65%.

In addition to electricity consumption, the survey also shows that 74% of Brazilians say they are consumers “environmentally” aware, who have paid more attention to sustainable practices and adopted habits such as recycling and reducing waste. Of these, 30% said they always adopt sustainable habits, while 44% said they only practice these practices sometimes.

The survey also recorded an increase in the number of consumers checking whether the product was made in an environmentally sustainable way when compared to 2019. This year, 26% of consumers said they always check, while only 19% gave the same answer in the past.

For the president of the CNI, Robson Braga de Andrade, both companies and the population itself have adopted sustainable practices. “The concern with the environment, with the life cycle of materials and with the conservation of natural resources is a challenge to be faced by the whole of society”says Andrade.

According to the president of the confederation, sustainability is a step “relevant” to advance towards an economy with lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Recycling

The research also shows that the portion of the Brazilian population that, in 2022, separates materials for recycling is greater than previous surveys, with 7 out of 10 Brazilians (69%) adopting this practice.

Also registered was a “sensitive fall” in the percentage of the population that mixes e-waste with other waste. According to the study, the materials most selected by Brazilians are plastics in general (76%), aluminum (56%), paper (53%) and glass (47%).

Compared to previous editions, there was a significant drop in the share of the population that mixes electronic waste with the rest of the waste. In 2013, 21% of the ears said they did not make this separation, falling to 12% in 2019 and to 9% in 2022.

The lack of selective collection in the region or city where the interviewees live was one of the main difficulties for recycling. For the director of Institutional Relations at CNI, Mônica Messenberg, this is considered a “structural problem” of cities. It emphasizes that it is necessary to move forward with public policies aimed at “more sustainable actions”🇧🇷

Methodology

Commissioned to the FSB Research Institute, the survey “Portraits of Society: Sustainable Habits and Conscious Consumption” personally interviewed, from October 8 to 12, 2019, 2,019 people over 16 years of age in the 27 Federation Units. The margin of error is 2 percentage points, with a 95% confidence interval.

CNI participates in COP27 (27th United Nations Climate Conference), in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. The conference started on November 6th and runs until November 18th. Seeks to discuss measures to prevent the increase in global temperature.

Ministers, climate activists, mayors, representatives of civil society and CEOs participate. It is the largest annual meeting on climate action.