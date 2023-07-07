‘What is not used is lost’ is one of the maxims of cognitive reinforcement that extends to all of a person’s abilities, both physical and mental. If you don’t practice a language, you end up forgetting how to hold a conversation. Therefore, one of the factors that most determine the longevity of driving is the regularity with which the skill is practiced.

Physical and neurological deterioration over time is inevitable, but each person has unique characteristics. According to Susana Ariasthe member of the Professional Relations area of ​​the Spanish Society of Neurology, “everything influences and, evidently, a diabetic person, a smoker and who has abused alcohol will have a greater probability of neuronal deterioration than another who has had a quiet life, with activity physical and intellectual stimuli.

Arias, co-author of the ‘Neurology and Driving Manual’ points out that in order to drive it is necessary to have several physical functions in good condition. The executive ones, framed within the cognitive ones, allow planning a sequence of acts to do them correctly -depress the clutch before engaging the gear-, as well as having working memory -and remembering what the signals mean-, spatial perception, attention span sustained, eye-hand coordination and visual scanning that allows to recognize the environment quickly. All of them less and less effective as the years go by.

“The withdrawal of the license is a very large loss of autonomy,” he says, but remember that before this occurs, you can drive with certain limitations. In annex IV of Royal Decree 1055/2015, which modifies the General Regulations for Drivers, pathologies that affect circulation are included. Arias, as a stroke expert, affirms that she has had patients who have suffered one and have been able to continue driving, with modifications to their vehicles. “Even mild stages of dementia may not be a deterrent and neurologists often let Parkinson’s patients drive until late stages.”

signs of risk



As in many other areas, anticipation is key. “We must be attentive to clues that may indicate that it is time to stop driving,” says Arias. Small bumps when parking, scratches, difficulty when taking curves, taking the wrong exit… all are indications that you may have to consider stopping driving.

“Normally, when the family insists, we have already exceeded that limit”, taking into account that many older people take psychotropic drugs that can influence their driving.