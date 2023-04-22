After raising five children, celebrating the arrival of 16 grandchildren, overcoming a stormy marriage and completing 47 years of work and not always listed, Marcia Asipuela bought a one-way ticket to Spain. At 59, this Ecuadorian has embarked on the path that hers two brothers made her 30 years ago. She is much older, more tired and more worried, but she does not feel that she is late, but at the right time. “Women from the age of 50 in Ecuador have little job future,” she says in a cafeteria in Madrid. “I already know what it’s like to be away from home.” Next to her, her current partner Mario Chicaiza, 55, nods. They share a simple dream: “We don’t want to live here forever, I want to get a little job for three or four years and save that money so we can have a little house for our old age.” A house in Ecuador, he adds, in which, at least, water and cold do not enter. “There a month they earn 450 dollars [405 euros] and they are not enough for anything ”, they assure.

The couple calculated that in two or three months they could get a job, but they have spent half a year running up against a difficult labor market for everyone, and especially difficult for older and undocumented immigrants. “If they don’t come with a work contract, these people are going to have serious difficulties finding one,” explains Rafael Durán, professor of Political Science at the University of Malaga. “If residents have difficulties finding work after 45, even more so a newcomer over 55. They are people bound to experience significant vulnerabilities,” he adds.

More and more foreigners are starting from scratch in Spain. They hit the reset button on their lives at a time when they should be thinking about how and when to retire. Between 2008 and 2022, the percentage of people over 55 years of age, among foreigners arriving in Spain, has gone from 5.3% to 12%: more than double. That is, about 26,000 older people last year. The figure excludes EU citizens, a very different emigration that generally seeks a peaceful and sunny retirement on the Spanish coast. These new elders, coming mainly from Latin America —a growing flow in recent years— seek to reunite with children or siblings 20 years later or start lives overturned by violence or crises in their homes. They are seen more and more in lines outside churches asking for help, at police stations asking for asylum or trying to re-engage, with great difficulty, their careers in Spanish companies, hospitals and organizations.

Older immigrants, almost always invisible in the collective imagination, nevertheless have an impact on the places where they settle. In some cases it is evident, such as the English diaspora in coastal municipalities, but interest is also growing due to the arrival of other profiles with other motivations and from more distant countries.

Encouraged by the lack of studies that address this issue in its complexity, Professor Rafael Durán and other colleagues from the University of Malaga created the European Gerontological Immigration Observatory. As its name suggests, it analyzes the migration of elderly people to Spain, a phenomenon marked by the flows of European retirees, who are the most numerous group, but also by older people regrouped by their already resident relatives, those aged here as labor immigrants or those who acquire Spanish nationality at adulthood because they are descendants of Spanish emigrants. “We realized that they are a group with a lot of impact in certain municipalities and autonomous communities; In addition, there was no academic and multidisciplinary knowledge, so we decided to delve into it, researchers from legal and social sciences ”, he explains.

Durán points out that the pandemic served to make visible “the pockets of discrimination.” The municipalities dedicated more efforts to meet the needs of their citizens and ended up surfacing realities that went unnoticed. “We have tended to think that those who came at an advanced age did so because they could afford it financially, but at the same time there are pockets of marginalization and exclusion that lead them to be seriously unprotected from a social and health point of view, without the authorities are aware of its existence”, explains the professor.

Lucrecia Pacherres, who left her home in Lima five months ago, is in one of those churches in Madrid where immigrants without papers line up in the hope that nuns and priests will find them a job. She traveled to Spain with her 35-year-old daughter with the idea of ​​working, “having something for old age” and returning to Peru to set up a weaving and embroidery workshop. In her country, she alternated between being a seamstress and cleaning houses, but in Spain she has not yet managed to get started. Upon arrival, she settled in Santander, where her daughter got a cleaning job, but she, who turns 60 in November, spent four months searching unsuccessfully, until she decided to move to Madrid alone at the beginning of April. In this time, apart from a sporadic job of making bracelets and key rings that she does for an acquaintance, she has not achieved anything else.

Pacherres has thought about returning to Lima. She confesses that the anxiety caused by unemployment sometimes overwhelms her, although she finds strength in her daughter’s words: “She encourages me, she tells me that if the two of us came here it was to fight, not for me to go and leave her, that if I gave things to her, now it’s her turn to give it to me. But it is not like that, because she is also struggling to bring her husband and her son, and I am not going to be a burden anymore, ”she says.

Rafael Durán maintains that around 70% of immigrants who retire or grow old in Spain end up staying in the country, both because of the new personal ties they create and because of the financial resignations they would make if they decide to return. However, both Chicaiza and Asipuela and also Pacherres want to return to their countries of origin. They revolt at the idea of ​​staying forever in Europe. In his case, around 60, the clock is especially against him: his health is a concern to keep up with a demanding job and, the longer it takes them to start again in Spain, the more it will cost them to start again in their country. After six months without stopping searching, the accountant of Marcia Asipuela and Mario Chicaiza has just started up. She has started working as an intern in Madrid; He, who suffers from a disability in one arm and in his right leg, found a job as a construction laborer in Soria. Although separated, they are already a little closer to getting that house without leaks.

This report has been published as part of the Re:framing Migrants in European Media project, supported by the European Commission. The project is coordinated by the European Cultural Foundation.