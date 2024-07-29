Older men hope retirement will improve their sex lives, while women want to spend more time with their grandchildren, according to a new study from the University of Manchester. writes Mail Online edition.

A survey conducted by scientists showed that 16 percent of men dream of having more sex when they retire. At the same time, more than 30 percent of women want to see their grandchildren more often after they retire. Only nine percent of survey participants would also like to have more sex after they retire.

A previous study by the university found that one in two men and one in three women over 70 have sex at least once every two weeks.

Related materials:

A couple who had previously lived together for more than 30 years shared the secrets of a strong relationship. All the couples interviewed agreed that a relationship with the same person for a long time is hard work, which is made easier by small rituals.