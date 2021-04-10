Older people who are “flabby,” that is, who are overweight or slightly obese, may live longer than thin people their age. The key is to maintain high muscle power regardless of your body mass index, waist circumference, or fat percentage.

This has been shown by a study by the Spanish Research Network on Physical Exercise and Health in Special Populations (EXERNET) promoted by scientists from the University of Castilla-La Mancha. According to this work, which has been published in the “British Journal of Sports Medicine”, slightly obese but physically fit adults have a better prognosis than slim adults who are not fit. “If you have enough muscular power, it is not so relevant if you are obese or not. What is really important in older people to predict mortality is muscle power ”, explains Professor Ignacio Ara, who led the research.

«Physical fitness is one of the most important predictors of mortality among adults and its relevance is such that people with obesity or metabolic disease who have adequate cardiorespiratory fitness have a lower risk of mortality compared to people without obesity but with low background physical ”, adds this professor who has based his research on monitoring the mortality of 2,563 people between 65 and 91 years for 9 years.

Body fat index

The conclusion of the study is that «those who had an adequate level of muscular power registered a reduction in mortality at the end of that period, regardless of obesity (evaluated with the percentage of fat or waist circumference), while being having a slim build was a survival factor only when accompanied by adequate levels of muscle power. ‘ However, obesity based on fat index (a different marker than fat percentage) mitigated the survival benefits provided by adequate levels of muscle power in older adults.

In the opinion of another scientist who has collaborated in this work, Julián Alcázar, researcher at the Center for Biomedical Research in Frailty and Healthy Aging Network (CIBERFES), «if possible, the evaluation of the fat index should be preferred to other markers of adiposity and that it is more appropriate for quantifying the amount of body fat and was the only obesity marker that mitigated the survival benefits of muscle power. However, in the binomial fat and physical fitness, greater importance should be given to the physical component in terms of prevention of mortality among the elderly. For this reason, researchers consider it urgent to always evaluate cases of low muscle power in daily clinical practice, given its direct relationship with risk factors among older adults.