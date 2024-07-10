by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hamilton returns king at Silverstone

At exactly 39 and a half years old, Lewis Hamilton he returned to winning in F1. He did it at Silverstone, cheered by his fans, those who have never abandoned him in this difficult period. A period in which many – perhaps even Hamilton himself – have begun to doubt the seven-time world champion. The tears after Silverstone, however, are the best answer to those who called him a fool: regardless of Sunday’s result, how can a 39-year-old be a fool who, despite having won everything and more than anyone else, still knows how to be moved after a first place?

In the top 10 among the “oldest”

Hamilton, in short, is still and always himself despite his age. Very few in history have managed to win at 39 and a half years old: excluding Sam Hanks and Lee Wallard from the count (drivers who only raced in the old Indianapolis 500 miles, which in the 1950s were part of the World Championship but in which European teams were little more than extras), the Mercedes driver is the tenth ever in this ranking. Until last Saturday he was the 25th.

The ranking

This is the all-time top 20 excluding winners of past editions of the Indianapolis 500.

Pos. Pilot Age GP and year 1 Louis Beans 53 years and 22 days French GP 1951 2 Joseph Flour 46 years, nine months and three days German GP 1953 3 Juan Manuel Fangio 46 years, 1 month and 11 days German GP 1957 4 Piero Taruffi 45 years, seven months and six days Swiss GP 1952 5 Jack Brabham 43 years, 11 months and five days South African GP 1970 6 Nigel Mansell 41 years, three months and five days Australian GP 1994 7 Maurice Trintignant 40 years, six months and 18 days Monaco GP 1958 8 Graham Hill 40 years, three months and three days Monaco GP 1969 9 Clay Regazzoni 39 years, ten months and nine days British GP 1979 10 Lewis Hamilton 39 years and six months British GP 2024 11 Carlos Reutemann 39 years, one month and five days Belgian GP 1981 12 Kimi Raikkonen 39 years and four days 2018 US GP 13 Nelson Piquet 38 years, nine months and 16 days Canadian GP 1991 14 Richard Patrese 38 years, six months and eight days Japanese GP 1992 15 Mario Andretti 38 years, five months and 30 days Dutch GP 1978 16 Alain Prost 38 years, five months and one day German GP 1993 17 Damon Hill 37 years, 11 months and 13 days Belgian GP 1998 18 Gerhard Berger 37 years and 11 months German GP 1997 19 Jean-Pierre Jabouille 37 years, ten months and 16 days Austrian GP 1980 20 Jacques Laffite 37 years, ten months and six days Canadian GP 1981

In most cases, you have to go back to the 1950s to find who did better: it was an era in which drivers were on average much longer-lived (Luigi Fagioli won his last GP at 53 years old). As you can see, considering F1 in the last 50 years, Hamilton is the third “oldest” to win a GP, after Nigel Mansell and Clay Regazzoni.