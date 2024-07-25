Mexico City.- One of the most current ways for older adults to start a business is through social networks, with the support and guidance of family members who have greater knowledge of technology.

This was the case of Laura Cepeda, who with the help of her daughter Alejandra Gómez created her YouTube channel, where she broadcasts her various tutorials on knitting clothing.

Laura said that among the economic benefits that her channel brought her are finishing paying off her house and having a salary for her old age.

Her daughter edits the videos that require it and is the community manager of the channel, which she started in January 2012.

“She regained her independence, she has more vitality. Social media gave her a second chance, they gave her a new start in life. She has all the talent and I have the tools to encourage her and guide her in this (virtual) world,” said Gomez.

Mario Alberto Nava, a professor at the Escuela Bancaria y Comercial (EBC), said that the main value of these entrepreneurs is the experience they have had over the years, which becomes a strong point for selling knowledge through social networks.

“Older people have a different experience, older adults have life experiences and that may be what is lacking in social networks, so they break with the routine of perhaps plastic content, superfluous content, to more valuable content,” he explained.

She said that the main products or services that older adults usually sell on their social networks are crafts, handicrafts and knowledge of their cooking recipes.

“The channel also teaches how to sell the clothes that are made, how to put a price on the hours worked, and there are cases of followers who have commented that they can bring income to their homes,” said Gómez.

He said that monetizing for themselves and having what is possibly extra income, can become a reflection and motivation for others.

“The senior market has been relegated to that part of the population that can no longer find formal employment and that lives off pensions, and the fact that they can have content in a digital environment that is not their main communication tool makes them more useful.

“Although they are not digital natives, older adults have a support network, and their great value is the offer of products made by themselves,” Nava said.