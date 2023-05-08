Weather forecast Guadalajara, Jalisco today May 8, 2023

Older adult who works characterized as the ‘Eso’ clown in downtown Guadalajara was allegedly robbed and beaten.

The man was assaulted homeless men with a foreign accentwho threatened him with a knife and after stripping him of his money, they threw a stone at him.

The street artist assured that the crime occurred in the vicinity of the Mercado Corona and arrived at Plaza Liberación to ask for help from Red Cross paramedics, as documented by the Night Watch.

However, the Guadalajara Police Station did not rule out that the subject was involved in a fight since apparently he was drunk.

The man refused to proceed and was attended by paramedics at the scene for the stone he suffered on a cheekbone.

