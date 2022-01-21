Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Today, Thursday night, the death of an older adult was reported in Social Security who was convalescing from injuries he suffered after an accident.

The unfortunate was recognized as Marches Alejandro N, 68 years old. The death of the man was made known to the authorities around 10:25 p.m., where it was reported that the hospital IMSS number 1 an adult man had ceased to exist due to injuries he suffered in an accident, without knowing what kind and where and when.

Given this information, personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office will go to the hospital to collect more information on how and where the events occurred in which he was injured.