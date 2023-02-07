Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Older adult man shot to death for breaking into his home at the intersection of San Lorenzo and Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez streets in the Lagos de Oriente neighborhood of Guadalajara.

The alleged 35-year-old thief entered the home and the owner of the house, seeing him, asks what he is doing there, so the young man begins to chase him and they reach the roof.

Already in the upper part of the house the alleged thief runs towards the older adult with a bladed weapon in hand, so the owner of the house In self defense, he shotsaid officer Antonio Munguía Gómez from the Guadalajara Police Station.

The Municipal Police of Guadalajara received the report of shots and they go to the point, where they locate the subject injured, for which they request support from the Municipal Medical Service.

Paramedics confirmed that the man was already did not have vital signsthe older adult between 65 and 70 years old was detained by Guadalajara police while the Public Ministry determines their legal situation.