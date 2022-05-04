Sinaloa.- In the corner of Antonio Rosales and Paliza avenue in it city ​​center from Culiacan, a older adult got into with everything vehicle to unused premises.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. today, Wednesday, May 4. In this mishap the adult woman she was uninjuredjust scared.

Information released indicates that the adult woman was driving a vehicle of the Jetta line, white, on Rosales, when Another vehicle cut him off and he subsequently lost control. of the drive unit went into a disused commercial premises, destroying the metal curtain and the windows. Road agents came to the site to take care of the mishap.

Read more: Where is it? Without César appearing, ‘raised’ on Saturday, April 30 in Culiacán