Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- An elderly lady was seriously injured when she was run over by a motorcyclist on the Arnaldo Rigodanza Avenue on the Federico Velarde colony.

The report of said accident was given at approximately 10:40 a.m. where it was mentioned that a male person was lying on the pavement, who had been run over by a motorcycle on the aforementioned road, for which they requested the presence of emergency services on the spot.

Paramedics from Veteran Firefighters went to the scene and attended to who She was identified as Teodora “N”, 83 years old. old with residence in the same neighborhood where the events occurred, who presented an exposed fracture in the left arm and moderate head trauma, being transferred to the emergency room of the Issste clinic.

Municipal Transit elements went to the site of the mishap to become aware of the fact and were in charge of determining responsibilities.

Regarding the driver of the motorcycle, it was mentioned that he went to the Railroad Court to answer for said fact and it would be the corresponding authority that would report on his legal situation.