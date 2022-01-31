Guasave, Sinaloa.- An injured person, named Arsenio “N”, 64 years old and residing in the town of La Bebelama, was the result of a shock happened yesterday on 500th street, in Guasave.

At 7:50 p.m. yesterday, support was requested from the members of the Sustainable Mobility Unit to go to Calle 500, one kilometer east of the El Cubilete police station, where the driver of a bicycle was lying on the road.

In the place it transpired that the person in charge was the driver of a motorcycle light type, without specifying more information, since he left the place, locating a destroyed bull-type bicycle, blue in color and without a license plate, which the older adult was driving.

The damages are minor and estimated at 500 pesos.