The Vengeance Trilogy Park Chan-wook It was the wild cradle where the director conceived “old boy”, the only and original that came to theaters in 2003. The film overshadowed the other installments, boosted the international career of the filmmaker and the course of the South Korean film industry.

In all deliveries, the vendetta was mobile and the reason for the story. However, the tape Choi Min Sik it stood out for taking everything to hyperbole and turning the protagonist into an avatar of revenge. Sooner than later, the humanity of the story turns into a savagery and we get lost in a maelstrom of violence.

As if the drama and intensity of his situation weren’t enough, the story holds several surprises and one of the most unusual script twists in the last two decades of cinema. This is revealed in the last third of the plot and becomes indelible.

What is “Oldboy” about?

One day, Oh Dae-su is kidnapped for no apparent reason and confined to a room. After 15 years of confinement, he is released and a sadistic psychological game of cat and mouse begins: the protagonist is determined to find out who was his aggressor and why he ruined his life.

In this new chapter, he will be helped by the sweet and innocent Mido, with whom he soon strikes up a relationship. She becomes a weak point in his path of revenge, but she would become a key part of this entire network.

The spoiler-free ending

In the final minutes, Dae-su discovers that Mido, with whom he fell in love and had sex, is his long-lost daughter. Everything was orchestrated Machiavellian by her captor, who reveals the whole truth to the protagonist and leads to his consequent madness.

There are many surprising endings: “Shutter Island”, “The Sixth Sense”, “Psycho”, “Usual Suspects” and “Star Wars 4″ are some. However, none of the above reached the levels of this unforgettable tragedy even after 19 years.