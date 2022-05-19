Stage 12 winner: “I worked so hard to get this far, I wanted this result”

“I’ve worked so hard to get this far, I’ve done more than one height this year. I wanted this result.” Stefano Oldani stops crying for a moment, after hitting his first victory as a professional in the Giro d’Italia, in the Parma-Genoa of 204 kilometers, the longest stage of the 2022 edition. So many emotions, so many episodes re-emerge in the words of the 24-year-old Milanese: “Before the Giro I had to go alone to the top of Mount Etna, because the team was in a hotel (abroad, ed) where the hypobaric chambers do, they can, we Italians don’t. When I realized I had won it was a wave of emotions, I couldn’t help myself. “

Mentality – “My mentality has always been the same, I wanted this goal at all costs. It was more difficult mentally than physically, I always gave my best”, Oldani explained to the microphones of Raisport. “The victory pays off for many sacrifices and work and it is rewarding. It is not just a team victory, but more. This team gave me a lot, it helped me to grow. Van der Poel played an important role in the breakaway today. When I left it was to help him and mend Rota. Then the gap was created and we arrived at the finish “, he added. See also Falcao starts on the bench: Rayo Vallecano vs. Betis, live

The final sprint – Finally a comment on the arrival. “I knew I was fast, but it wasn’t easy. Lorenzo Rota is a great friend, I know him well and I knew I had to be careful. The presence of Mathieu Van der Poel was crucial because while everyone was marking him, I was able to get into the decisive attack. It is incredible and at the same time splendid to achieve my first victory as a professional at the Giro d’Italia! ”

May 19, 2022 (change May 19, 2022 | 17:46)

