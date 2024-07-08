Home page World

From: Omer Kayali

If it doesn’t explode, a grenade is apparently a great hammer. © gmw.cn (montage)

A 90-year-old woman has shown incredible luck for two decades. The Chinese woman found a curious application for the supposed tool.

Of all the items that should not be used as a hammer, hand grenades are certainly at the top of the list. Even if it’s a dud, no one should push their luck. However, one elderly woman in China proved to be extremely lucky by actually using a grenade as a hammer for 20 years.

Chinese woman used grenades to hammer nails and crack nuts

The lady is not an adrenaline junkie, however. She simply did not know that she was holding a grenade in her hand. She thought it was a hammer. This was mainly because it was a stick grenade, which consists of a wooden handle and a larger metal body at the end. Without thinking about it, the Chinese woman used her tool to crack nuts, crush vegetables or hammer nails.

Where did she find the hammer hand grenade?

The woman is now 90 years old. According to the site, she lives South China Morning Post in Xiangyang, in the central Chinese province of Hubei. 20 years ago, she found an unusual lump of metal while working on her farm. Because of its shape, she thought it was a hammer and so she took it home.

The fact that her hammer was actually a grenade was only recently discovered by tradesmen. They immediately alerted the authorities, whereupon explosives specialists came and took the grenade into custody. It was ultimately destroyed for safety reasons.

It is unclear whether there was a risk that the hand grenade could actually have gone off. However, the metal head already had holes in it from decades of use as a hammer.

The authorities then warned the residents of the village about such finds. If someone finds a similar object, they should report it to the police immediately and under no circumstances use it as a hammer – the latter was probably no longer necessary after this incident, at least in this village.

