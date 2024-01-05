With video'Exasperated' was not the right word, thought Kjeld Nuis (34). But he did feel challenged by that young sky stormer in his team. Based on experience, he once again outpaced Jenning de Boo in his golden 1000 meters. “Jenning is just faster, but I can last longer. And those 1000 meters remain a bit of a stretch.”
Arjan Schouten
Latest update:
05-01-24, 23:56
