Does the facelift of the BMW X5 and X6 get a thumbs up or not?

Facelifts from BMW can sometimes fall into the category ‘spot the differences’, but with the facelift of the X5 and X6 this is not too bad. There are, however, some clear differences. Whether these are also improvements is the second question. We leave the answer to you, but we lend a hand by putting the old and the new side by side.

BMW X5

We start with the X5, because that remains the most important of the two. Believe it or not, the grille has remained the same size. Nevertheless, the front has changed considerably. The headlights are a lot flatter and the angel eyes have been replaced by arrows. The front bumper is also completely different and looks a lot less busy. That is usually a good thing.

As is usually the case with a facelift, the changes to the rear are less shocking. Yet you can also easily recognize the X5 LCI at the back. The rear lights are arranged very differently. There are now two hockey sticks on display. Or actually four in total. According to BMW, these together form an X.

BMW X6

On to the BMW X6. In this case we have put the M Sport versions side by side. Why? Well, the X6 now has this package as standard. Customers want a big bowl, so they will get it. What is particularly striking on the new M Sport bumper is the black part. To be clear: you can also get this bumper on the X5, but it is not standard.

If you compare the back of the facelift and the pre-facelift, you will notice that eh … nothing stands out. Apparently BMW liked the butt of the X6 so much that they didn’t change anything. Where the X5 received new rear lights, they have simply remained the same with the X6.

Interior

The front of both the X5 and the X6 has therefore been modernized considerably, but that is not the only thing. The interior has also been overhauled. The dashboard now features the new BMW Curved Display, which made its debut in the BMW iX. In line with the other new models, the automatic gear lever has also disappeared. It doesn’t stop there: the entire dashboard has been given a tighter layout.

Now that you have seen the old and new BMW X5 and X6 right next to each other, you can make an informed judgement. So let’s hear it in the comments: is the facelift of the X5 / X6 successful or not?

