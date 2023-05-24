We put the old 5 Series next to the new, so that you can make an informed judgment about the design.

You can say what you like about Adrian van Hooydonk and his team, but at least they don’t come up with boring designs. Where the new models from Mercedes be very predictable, it is BMW every time a surprise what they come up with.

Today we were introduced to the new BMW 5 Series. The design may not be as shocking as some other BMWs, but it is clearly different from its predecessor. All the more reason to put the old and the new side by side for a one-to-one comparison. Not so much to look for the differences, but especially to see which one you like better.

The car you see in the photos is the i5, because BMW has released very little footage of the regular 5 Series. That does not matter, because the i5 looks exactly the same, except for the badges. We are not exaggerating: even the grille is identical and you cannot tell the difference from the exhausts. They are hidden behind the rear bumper.

The new 5 Series does not have extremely large kidneys or split headlights, but the front has changed considerably. The kidneys have secretly grown a bit and pushed the headlights to the sides. They are therefore remarkably small. The front bumper is again very ‘in your face’, although that is only if you check the M Sport package. The standard bumper looks a lot quieter.

From the side, the ascending line is particularly striking. The windows seem to extend behind the door, but that is an optical illusion: there is still a black surface on the C-pillar. Isn’t that your thing? Then order the 5 Series without the M Sport package and you will receive chrome window frames (see below). This makes the 5 Series suddenly look a lot more traditional.

From the back, the new 5 Series shows a little better its family relationship with the new 7 Series. Here we see flat taillights in the same style. Nevertheless, you will not quickly mix up the 5 and 7 Series. The new Fünfer looks a lot less clumsy than its big brother.

The interior has also undergone a metamorphosis. Of course we find here the new Curved Display, which can also be found in the other new BMWs, and the new selector lever for the automatic transmission. In any case, the dashboard looks tighter and more modern, although some will find the screen too dominant.

We leave the judgment to you. Just say it: do you prefer the traditional looks of the previous 5 Series or do you find the new one refreshing? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments!

