From: Lisa Mahnke

Democrat Kamala Harris is being criticized by Republicans. The debate is also about her family. A clip from JD Vance is causing a stir.

Washington, DC – A few days after Kamala Harris became the new favorite of the Democrats for the US election 2024 was, the republican again through conservative family ideas. The reason is an old clip of the Republican candidate for the vice presidency, JD Vancein which he describes the Democrats as “a bunch of childless cat women who are unhappy with their own lives and the choices they’ve made and therefore want to make the rest of the country unhappy.” Particularly unfortunate for the Republican campaign: Harris was also included at the time.

A little over a month before the video was made, Kamala Harris became a stepmother to two teenagers when she married entertainment lawyer Douglas Emhoff in 2014. The post went viral again on X after Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, shared it with a tongue-in-cheek description. “What a normal, personable guy who certainly doesn’t hate women having freedoms,” Clinton wrote. It’s a difficult start for the Republicans, who are already less popular with women and non-nuclear families.

JD Vance is the Republican vice presidential candidate for 2024. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Evan Vucci

No children, no presidency: Conservatives use old clip against Kamala Harris

However, the video was also picked up by conservative Republican supporters who argued that Harris could not become president because she does not have children. “And no, becoming a stepparent to older teenagers does not count,” wrote a user on X who said he made the same argument to South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

Others argued that such statements could further damage Republicans – and especially their standing among female voters. But the discussion was already spreading and raising questions about sexist attitudes. “They say a woman who can’t have children is automatically barred from the presidency, but a man who has been convicted of sexual assault and multiple crimes is OK. Correct?” wrote another user. Nevertheless, there was also support for the argument that put concern for children and the state on the same level.

Trump’s running mate JD Vance is little known: More surprises are likely

Trump chose Vance as his running mate despite the risky nature of the latter, who had less than two years in Congress and was relatively unfamiliar. Trump said Vance reminded him of “a young Abraham Lincoln” and liked his appearance on television, but the selection could also be a stumbling block for Republicans on the road to victory.

The clip will probably not be the only surprise about the vice-candidate in the 2024 US election. Vance is also known, for example, for his 2021 proposal that would allow parents to vote for their children. This would give “parents more say in the processes of democracy,” the Republican explained at the time, according to APNews.

Family and abortion become more important for the 2024 US election – the 2025 project in the background

“The ugly, personal attacks by JD Vance and Donald Trump are consistent with their dangerous Project 2025 agenda, which aims to ban abortion, decimate our democracy, and gut social security,” said James Singer, a campaign spokesman for Kamala Harris. Project 2025 was a plan by a number of Trump administration officials from whom the Republican presidential candidate had tried to distance himself. According to the project’s agenda, the aim is to expand presidential power and secure the “fundamental right to life.”

It can be assumed that with the new female candidate, at least the issues of family and abortion will gain significantly more momentum. In their first speeches, both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump addressed the taboo subject of abortion. (lismah)