After the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, new revelations are seen every day. At the same time, his family and his loved ones are running campaigns to bring justice to Sushant Singh. 3 months have passed since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. On the day Sushant’s fans and many Bollywood stars are seen sharing videos and photos related to him. Recently, an old video of Sushant Singh Rajput is becoming quite viral on the Internet.
#IshkaranSinghBhandari, who is leading “a people’s movement” for justice, said Sushant Singh Rajput’s death should be treated as one of “mysterious death” until facts are ascertained by CBI. Bhandari said the word “suicide came in within minutes of his death and that became a defining narrative on the entire media.” “The normal thing is to call it a mysterious death, investigate it and after you investigate it you may come to a conclusion that it’s a tragedy, it’s abetment to suicide, or it’s a foul murder,” he said. “But how do you come to that conclusion in a few minutes?” So that means you have a predetermined conclusion. That was something which started me off. After that the questions kept on piling up, the deeper I went into it, ”he added. I too made this assumption and that’s why I applied the other day after recieveing so many mails and messages. Meanwhile the Vicera report says there was no foul play, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina has ruled out homicide. The lawyer has also emphasized the mystery behid those 50 sim cards which #SusHantSinghRajput changed. Recenly I featured beautiful poetry by a journalist who was constantly in touch with the actor and on a contrary she would call him to seek guidance from him when she felt low. But after 2019 she was not able to connect with the star as his number kept changing. After that she lost contact with him. The lawyer also wants all the call records within seven days of the incident to be investigated from the nearby cell tower. The above video was shot by his publicist at a hotel in Jamsedpur. She told me that Sushant daily play cricket like this in th e morning. Such a cool life he enjoyed music, stars and many other things ….. When this video was shot a song by #Muse was playing in the background. And I agree with the lyrics content. ???? … No one’s going to take me alive Time has come to make things right You and I must fight for our rights You and I must fight to survive…
Sushant Singh Rajput is seen playing a lot of fun in the old video and also playing cricket. Let me tell you, Sushant Singh Rajput loved cricket, he was very fond of playing cricket. On the other hand, seeing Sushant playing cricket in the video, it seems that he also included the cricket game in his dream list. In the video, Sushant is seen playing cricket with a left hand.
In this video of Sushant, many people are seen playing cricket with him. Before this video of Sushant, many videos have gone viral on social media. Talking about the career of Sushant Singh Rajput, he started his career with the TV serial ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil’. After this, Sushant left no stone unturned to win the hearts of the people through the serial ‘Pritha Rishta’. The news of Sushant’s death on the day of 14 June shook everyone.
