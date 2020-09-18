After the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, new revelations are seen every day. At the same time, his family and his loved ones are running campaigns to bring justice to Sushant Singh. 3 months have passed since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. On the day Sushant’s fans and many Bollywood stars are seen sharing videos and photos related to him. Recently, an old video of Sushant Singh Rajput is becoming quite viral on the Internet.

Sushant Singh Rajput is seen playing a lot of fun in the old video and also playing cricket. Let me tell you, Sushant Singh Rajput loved cricket, he was very fond of playing cricket. On the other hand, seeing Sushant playing cricket in the video, it seems that he also included the cricket game in his dream list. In the video, Sushant is seen playing cricket with a left hand.

In this video of Sushant, many people are seen playing cricket with him. Before this video of Sushant, many videos have gone viral on social media. Talking about the career of Sushant Singh Rajput, he started his career with the TV serial ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil’. After this, Sushant left no stone unturned to win the hearts of the people through the serial ‘Pritha Rishta’. The news of Sushant’s death on the day of 14 June shook everyone.