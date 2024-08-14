Home policy

Musk has publicly announced that he will support Trump in the 2024 US election. In 2020, Musk voted for Biden and criticized Trump in posts and conversations.

Washington DC – At the US election In 2020, the tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he is a US President Joe Biden Today, there seems to be little left of this political conviction. Biden was in favor of the Democrats in the presidential race, which Musk later described as the “party of division and hatred.” Today, Musk supports the Republican candidate, Donald TrumpOn Monday evening, the Tesla boss exchanged views with Trump in a two-hour live conversation on his platform X.

What was announced as an “interview” turned into a kind of campaign appearance for the former president. Although Musk is now an obvious Trump supporter, he had an ambivalent relationship with Trump in the past. This is evident when looking at previous tweets from the X owner.

US election 2024: Elon Musk – from Trump skeptic to Trump supporter

In 2022, Musk wrote of Trump: “I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat and sail off into the sunset.” At the start of the current election campaign, Musk had tried to challenge Trump’s Republican challenger, Ron DeSantisto make it big. Musk wrote on X: “Trump would be 82 years old at the end of his term, which is too old to be the head of anything, let alone the United States of America.”

For DeSantis, he added, it would be “easy to win against Biden” in the 2024 US election. At the time of the post, Biden was still set to run as the Democratic candidate in the US election in November.

Musk’s criticism of Trump before the 2016 US election: “Not the kind of character that sheds a good light on the USA”

Even before the 2016 presidential election, in which Trump was elected president, Musk told the US broadcaster CNBCthat Trump “does not appear to have the kind of character that reflects well on the United States.” In 2020, Musk described Trump as “a New York Times in a conversation with an employee as a “stone-cold loser”. Likewise, Musk is said to have described himself in a private message Times predicted that Trump’s days as a political actor were numbered.

Musk seems to have put aside his skepticism towards the Republican candidate. Within an hour of the Assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania In July, Musk stated on X: “I fully support President Trump and hope for his speedy recovery.” Musk is said to have Times-Report also influenced Trump’s vice-choice. The Tesla boss privately campaigned for Trump to make Ohio Senator JD Vance his running mate. (pav)