The cold wind marks the end of the warm temperatures that managed to sneak in this Sunday in early April in the Buenos aires city.

May Plaza it’s almost deserted; the firm and hurried pace of the porteños will once again be noticed with the start of the working week.

From where Hipólito Yrigoyen Avenue and Defensa Street intersect, you can see some of the most emblematic buildings of the City: to the right, the imposing Casa Rosada, and opposite, the Cabildo and the Cathedral.

However, the idea is not to know the history of these constructions, which are an obligatory stop for those who visit the Buenos aires city, but what the Monserrat and San Telmo underground areas.

“Here we are standing under two tunnels,” says Diego López, guide for Lozada Viajes Vicente López.

An empty Plaza de Mayo.

This and more than 200 activities can be found on the landing page turismo.buenosaires.gob.ar/es/que-hacer-en-la-ciudad, in which tourist proposals are offered to do in the capital of the country.

Some of the tours are run by private companies and others are organized by the Tourism Board of the City of Buenos Aires.

Underground Buenos Aires

“There is a collective unconscious that a city existed below” the city, explains López, and quickly denies it. “Although the city had tunnels, and the most important are those from the 17th and 18th centuries of the Manzana de la Luces, it is not true that it has been plagued with tunnels”.

Below Plaza de Mayo and Subway line A, inaugurated in 1913 and created under the open sky, there is a huge construction. It is a railway whose works began in 1912 and ended in 1916.

Today you can see at the height of Sarmiento and Eduardo Madero streets the underground entrance of the old western railway, today known as Sarmiento.

There are those who say that there would be tunnels under the Casa Rosada. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami.

During the tour he gets to touch the 24 meters deep, until surfacing at Plaza Miserere station.

Although it was used to connect the microcenter with the west of the city, becoming the oldest passenger train, today it is used to transport rolling stock.

The proximity of this unique road to the Government House generated all kinds of legends.

“It is said that when the so-called Liberation Revolution was in 1955, which Juan Domingo Perón overthrew, he escaped through these tunnels to the Paraguayan gunboat to finally go into exile in Paraguay. But that’s not like that ”, says the guide. From the Casa Rosada there is no access to the railroad or the Subway.

These constructions are also linked to a bunker that were in Bouchard and Viamonte. “It was built when the Cold War began, in case a nuclear war broke out. When Perón’s presidential term ended, schools were visited, but it no longer exists,” says Diego.

Continuing along Defensa street we enter the San Telmo neighborhood, the second oldest in Buenos Aires and where people with a good economic background settled.

After the yellow fever epidemic, these wealthy families migrated to the north of the city, and the area became a place of tenement houses.

Standing at the corner of Alsina and Defensa we see the basilica of san francisco, the tall ones by Ezcurra, the house of the cherubs and the Altos de Elorriaga, a house that does not have an ochava because it is from the 19th century.

Also from there you can see the La Estrella pharmacy, one of the first to exist in Buenos Aires and that preserves its old facade.

Below La Estrella pharmacy, one of the oldest in the city, there would have been a tunnel. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

It is assumed that underneath a tunnel ran from east to west, which linked the Church of San Juan Bautista, in Piedras and Alsina, with the Basilica of San Francisco.

“These constructions were defensive, because the only thing there was to avoid the passage was the river. The terrain was flat. The tunnels started from the Manzana de las Luces and extended to the places that were important at that time, which were the churches., because they had a bell tower that allowed us to see the river, and other important non-religious buildings ”.

Walking through the cobbled and cobbled streets of the neighborhood, we passed by the National College of Buenos Aires and one of the first headquarters of the University of Buenos Aires.

Below the Manzana de las Luces, which is currently closed for construction work, there are only three tunnel branches that could be visited.

Among popular legends, it is said that they traveled on horseback; however, it was impossible Due to its size: people had to pass crouching, so being a horse would not have been possible.

From the Colegio Nacional Buenos Aires there is an entrance to one of these tunnels, and This is where the term ‘snitching’ is supposed to come from. “In the past, where the dining room was there was a wine cellar, and the students escaped from school like rats, through the Jesuit tunnels,” says Diego.

Currently, the Manzana de las Luces is closed to visitors. Photo Andrés D’Elia.

On Defensa street, between stands that sell from artistic pieces to espadrilles and the occasional tourist, we arrived at El Zanjón complex.

In 1985 a man bought the property, which since 1900 had been a tenement and was in ruins. The initial goal was to start a gastronomic venture. Today you can see a tunnelled stream that, in theory, crossed Defensa street and ended up in Paseo Colón.

Parts of the first person dismembered in the City of Buenos Aires appeared floating in the ditch. It was said that she had been executed by Juan Manuel de Rosas, but in truth there was as a background an issue of economic debts and “pollera” conflicts.

The tour takes place on Sundays at 10 am and has a cost of $ 1,350 per person, including the entrance to the ditch.

A lunch in height

Brunch at the Palacio Barolo. Photo German García Adrasti.

On the City’s website there are also gastronomic proposals. In the Barolo Palace, inspired by the famous Divine Comedy, by Dante Alighieri, and famous for its architecture, it opened two years ago Room 1923.

Like the poem, the construction is divided into three sections, Hell, Purgatory and Paradise. In the latter, which is the upper part, is the exclusive rooftop whose name refers to the founding date of the building and which it has privileged views.

It has an old-fashioned decor: there are vintage books on shelves, an old telephone with a “no touching” sign, and a record player at the entrance.

The 1923 Room, in the Barolo Palace, offers gastronomic packages. Photo: German García Adrasti.

The place offers different packages, which go from brunches to cocktails and dinners. The first option is abundant: it includes coffee, juice, scrambled eggs, two bruschettas of ham, cheese, avocado, cherry tomatoes and seeds, and warm croissants with ham and cheese.

As sweet options it brings three cakes, one with apple, a lemon pie and another with chocolate filled with dulce de leche. It has a cost of 1,800 pesos. There are alternatives for vegetarians and celiacs.

To attend it is necessary to book 48 hours in advance through social networks (instagram @ salon_1923). By protocol, the place does not handle cash.