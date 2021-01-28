London (AFP)

Sheffield United, who is in last place, blew a resounding surprise, by stopping the uprising of his host Manchester United, and preventing him from regaining the lead from his neighbor, Manchester City, when he beat him 2-1 on Wednesday, in the twentieth stage of the English Premier League in football, which witnessed a disappointing start for German Thomas Tuchel Headed the technical management of his new team, Chelsea, with a negative draw with Wolverhampton.

At “Old Trafford” in Manchester, Sheffield United dealt a painful blow to Manchester United in its quest to regain the title missing from its treasuries since 2013, when it inflicted its fourth loss this season, all at home, after Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Arsenal, and the first after 13 games, specifically Since his fall against the latter on the first of last November, when he also lost at home to Arsenal 0-1 with a penalty kick scored by Gabonese Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Manchester United’s balance stuck at 40 points and retreated to second place, one point behind its neighbor Manchester City, the winner of West Bromwich Albion 5-0 on Tuesday at the opening stage, noting that he has a postponed match.

On the other hand, Sheffield United achieved only its second victory this season after the first against Newcastle 1-0 on January 12, bringing its tally to 8 points in last place.

It was also Sheffield’s first victory over United at home since December 1973.

Sheffield coach Chris Wilder said: “It is a great result and I am very happy for the players who have suffered so much this season. We enjoy it and take a rest before preparing for the next matches.”

The loss of the “Red Devils” came after a wonderful victory over traditional rivals Liverpool 3-2 in the fourth round of the FA Cup competition on Sunday, but the men of the Norwegian coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared in a lackluster performance, and failed to make dangerous attacks on the visitors’ goal who gathered in the middle of their stadium, They relied on counter-attacks and took advantage of the two opportunities presented to them by two fatal mistakes by Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea.

Sheffield United managed to open the scoring after a corner kick, John Flick took it, and ex-Manchester City player Kevin Brian flew to her with a header from De Chia, so he placed her on the right post and hugged the net in the 23rd minute.

Mason Greenwood responded with a shot from outside the area in the hands of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in the 26th minute.

Frenchman Anthony Martial scored a goal that was canceled after resorting to the video assistant referee “mouse” due to a mistake made by Harry Maguire against the goalkeeper in the 30th minute.

Maguire managed to equalize with a header, after a corner kick was set by Brazilian Alex Thales, who placed it to the left of the goalkeeper in the 64th minute.

Sheffield managed to advance again, when the Scottish Oliver Burke hit a powerful ball with his left foot from within the area, which hit Axel Balzebe’s thigh, and hit the crossbar and hugged the net in the 74th minute.

Solskjaer said: They defended them well, but we did not have the right ideas or solutions, adding: “The first goal for Sheffield was a mistake that Billy Sharp made against David de Gea. With regard to our canceled goal, there was no mistake on Maguire, the referee committed two errors against us. ”

And Leicester City failed to catch Manchester City to the top or took advantage of United’s loss to at least grab the runners-up, by falling to a 1-1 draw at home to Everton.

Everton was the first to score via the fifth Colombian international, Rodrigues, in the 30th minute, but Leicester City equalized by Belgian Yuri Tilmans in the 67th minute.

Leicester dropped to third place with 39 points, compared to 33 points for Everton, the seventh.

German coach Thomas Tuchel started his career at the helm of Chelsea with a disappointing goalless draw against Wolverhampton at Stamford Bridge in London.

Tuchel, dismissed last month from his position as coach of Paris Saint-Germain, led Chelsea 24 hours after his 18-month appointment to replace legendary midfielder Frank Lampard, sacked due to disappointing results.

And the German coach failed to cause a positive reaction to the London team, despite his team’s control of the entire match, but without real opportunities to score.

Tuchel said: “I enjoyed it a lot because I was very happy with the intensity, behavior, energy and quality of my team. We were well organized, unfortunately we could not score, but if we take care of our performance like we did, we will achieve results.”

He added: “I did not expect to be at this level after only one training session and two meetings with the players. We pressed minute after minute in the second half, and this gives me a good feeling for the future.

It is the second tie for Chelsea in its last six matches, during which it has achieved only one victory, as it is the third consecutive match in which Chelsea fail to win at Stamford Bridge in the league.

The last time Chelsea won at home goes back to December 21, when it defeated its neighbor and West Ham United by 3-0.

Chelsea remained eighth with 30 points, compared to 23 points for Wolverhampton, the thirteenth.

Toukle made four adjustments to the starting line-up that Lampard relied on, keeping fellow striker Timo Werner, Mason Mount, American Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham on the bench, and pushing French international striker Olivier Giroud as a key from the start, along with Italian Georginho, Croatian Matteo Kovacic and Reese James.