In an increasingly industrialized and hyper-accelerated world, it seems that the traditional crafts that make objects by hand are doomed to become extinct. However, there is a group of artisans in the Region who refuse to give up against a paradigm shift in these new times. They even fully trust that their work will be valued as in the good old days. Some of these workers who carry out authentic tasks tell THE TRUTH about the challenges they face today to avoid falling into ever-threatening oblivion.

There is still no proliferation of esparto grass covers for mobile phones or tablets, although they could well be made, believes Antonio Salmerón, a 26-year-old esparto maker from Ciez. This profession was well valued during the last century to make baskets, mats, cernachos or baskets. But, this traditional material refuses to disappear; Today, it is manipulated for very different purposes. “They ask me for many modern and innovative items that have never been made before, such as lamps, rugs or esparto grass flowers, among many others,” says this young man, who “nursed his passion for this type of leaves when he was looking at them from a young age” attentive to his grandfather how he handled the material. “From a very young age, I used to play at braiding esparto grass and swinging with them,” continues Salmerón, who has been dedicating himself to this trade for eleven years. Everything that is made with esparto grass is done by hand, it cannot be replaced with machinery, he assures. Many clients come to him from the Region and from Alicante and he does well thanks to word of mouth, but he always keeps with him what the saying goes: “In the town that makes esparto grass, you don’t die fed up with bread.”

One of the trades that is currently booming is that of glass blowers. There are fewer than five companies engaged in this traditional profession nationwide. One is in Alcantarilla, the only one in the Community. «We have a lot of demand from within and from other countries such as Germany and the Netherlands; here, they ask us for many glass shades for the thrones of Holy Week and, outside, many glasses of champagne, among others, “says Juan Francisco Alcántara, 54, owner of Vidrio Soplado, a company he founded in 1996, after learning in Segovia the trade, which very few currently know how to do. Four people work in his company, whom he himself taught, and he emphasizes that he is capable of transforming glass into any object. He is also proud to have carried out a commission for Pope Benedict XVI.

“A mold is made and you blow, a manipulation that has almost been lost,” continues the craftsman, who has seen a considerable increase in requests thanks to the hospitality industry. “Restaurants are becoming fashionable, they want to differentiate themselves from others with an exclusive artistic line of glasses and glasses,” says the artisan, who also teaches courses throughout Spain.



Before the Civil War, the Region had three schools for guitar makers: the caravaqueña, the Lorca and the Murcian. Later they disappeared, until in the 80s artisans of this musical instrument tried to rescue this old trade. However, it fell out of favor again shortly after and, now, it is rising from the ashes at the hands of guitar players – as they like to call themselves – such as 40-year-old Ángel Gómez. After two decades dedicating himself to design, he decided to mix his two passions: music and crafts. He has been immersed in this world for seven years.

Orders don’t stop raining in, even from outside Spain because the client knows that they are going to build a guitar from scratch, without prefabricated parts. “I am specialized in all the original instruments of the Region and of the Spanish southeast that accompany a group of animeros or auroros, such as the major guitar, the tenor guitar or the requinto,” says Gómez, who reveals that it takes about two and a half months. in manufacturing a guitar as close to what was heard in the 19th century. “There is a boom in guitar players because there is a certain sensitivity and concern on the part of the musicians to try to recover the pure sound”, he emphasizes.



Nor are there many workers left to do barrel-making. Antonio Hernández, who will turn 35 next week, will continue the saga that his grandfather and father began when they created the Herfe cooperage in 1975. «The profession of cooperage has been lost because it takes a long time to learn and physical strength, and the people tend to get tired quickly; It is a complicated task because you have to be focused, since you can cut your finger or catch your hand”, says Hernández, who defines the job: “Being a cooper means taking a plank and turning it into a barrel; that implies assembling it, folding it, giving it a good toasting and taking the measurements of the rings well, among other things ».

Hernández affirms that there are less than eight cooperages left in Spain, although he is satisfied with the demand. «In addition to the requests from the Region, they ask us to make bourbon barrels for Tennessee (United States) and whiskey for Scotland; this demand is an escape route to weather the economic uncertainty”, says the cooper, who specialized in oenology, but has been a cooper since he was 18 years old.

The fall in sales and the lack of labor almost exterminated the almadraba, a genuine art of tuna fishing. Juan Paredes, 63, keeps alive the only company in the Mediterranean, which his grandfather founded in 1947 and which he had to take over unceremoniously at the age of 20 after the death of his mother, Josefina Gil, after fighting tooth and nail. teeth for preserving what was started by her late husband.

“We have had bad years, we have tied and we have also recorded other good ones, but we have seen how this trade has been disappearing,” explains Paredes, who has the feeling that the season, which begins the first week of February – the hard cove between April and July–, is the last. «It is a business that has fallen because it is an art that has more and more expenses; We have modernized the boats as much as possible to make as little effort as possible when collecting the fish and transporting it in the best conditions”, indicates the almadrabrero. However, he emphasizes that it is “a trap art” because, in reality, “it cannot be modernized as in other modalities such as dragging. He is aware that he is doing his job well when people come to ask for work. With 14 men at sea and three on land, he tries every year to carry out a job that is at risk of extinction because he never knows what will happen at sea, “because we depend on the winds,” concludes Paredes.