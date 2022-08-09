It is not the astronomical fuel prices or a new law that will mean the end of the old-timer, but the enthusiasts themselves. Or rather the lack of skilled enthusiasts. According to the NOS there is a great shortage of technicians who can still work on the old technology. And if they are not maintained, the old-timers can disappear.

According to the NOS there is even a worldwide shortage of mechanics who can work on old-timers and ‘without a turnaround, the cars are in danger of being lost forever’. Or – and according to enthusiasts that is even worse than death – people take their sputtering classic away for an EV conversion. Due to a lack of a good follow-up, RemetzCar also closed its doors four years ago.

Maybe lost forever is a bit of an exaggeration

Complete extinction, that seems a bit exaggerated to us, by the way. Anyone with a Haynesmanual, a little perseverance, some tools and enough time can maintain an old car. But the hobby will shrink, because certainly not everyone wants to tinker themselves. Prices and queues at specialists will also continue to increase.

What’s a lot trickier is sheet metal. Restoring the body of a classic car, that’s a craft. ‘I hear stories that especially boys in the sheet metal shop are simply bought away by the competitor. A lot of guys succumb to a higher salary. It’s already that bad,” says owner Hans Sieverink of S+S Tuning to the NOS.

Are old-timers really in danger of disappearing?

Old cars have never been more valuable than they are now. People want to pay for the cars and guard their investment. If there is a vacuum in the market where good money can be made, you can be sure that someone will. Moreover, the market for restomods is just as booming, so there are always options.

However, if we hear it that way, it is likely that people use their oldtimers less because they become more expensive to maintain or because a garage is difficult to find. If you are considering a career switch, it is therefore best to start an old-timer garage, or at least have yourself retrained as a sheet metal worker.