The viral challenge known as “Kia Challenge” or “Kia Boyz” has put Kia and Hyundai brand car owners in the spotlight, again, by exposing an alleged vulnerability in their security systems that allows criminals to steal vehicles simply by using a USB cable instead of a traditional key. This challenge not only increases vehicle theft, but also puts drivers at risk.

This challenge, which has once again gained popularity on the social media platform TikTok, shows teenagers demonstrating how they can start and steal Kia and Hyundai cars with relative ease. The modus operandi involves breaking a vehicle window, which activates the alarm. However, thieves manage to get around this obstacle by removing part of the steering wheel to access the ignition system, using a USB cable to start the car and then escaping with it.

Although the first Evidence of this type of theft dates back to 2020, it was in 2022 when they became more frequent due to the viralization of the challenge on TikTok, and in 2023 they have resurfaced in some locations in the United States, mainly in Texas. On the platform you can find numerous videos that show young people committing these crimes or people who have been victims of these thefts, even repeatedly.

KIA and Hyundai clarified the vulnerability in the past

The question that arises is why this security vulnerability exists in the vehicles of these South Korean brands. According to the cybersecurity firm ESET, the main cause lies in the absence of an engine immobilizer, a security mechanism that, although now present in the 2022 models of both Hyundai and Kia, was previously only used in the 26 % of vehicles of these two brands. This situation is surprising, given that in 2015, 96% of vehicle manufacturers considered this measurement as standard.

The viral “Kia Challenge” on TikTok shows how to steal KIA and Hyundai vehicles using a USB cable due to a security vulnerability. Theme photo: Unsplash.

However, in response to the growing wave of thefts that originated in the United States and spread through TikTok and other social networks, Hyundai took action in 2023 to address this problem. The company released a security software update that prevents cars from starting without an ignition key and extends alarm activation time.

Hyundai announced in a statement on February 14 that this software update will be rolled out free of charge through its authorized dealers. However, it was specified that some vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2022, which lack engine immobilizers, will not be able to receive the update.

For these customers, Hyundai is developing a rebate program for the purchase of steering wheel locking devices.

To date, it has not been confirmed whether this vulnerability Safety also affects Hyundai and Kia vehicles marketed in Mexico, but it could be a fact in isolated cases. It should be noted that Kia sold approximately 89,140 units nationwide in 2022, ranking as the fourth best-selling brand in the country.

Companies would have to pay those affected for the safety of their cars

Hyundai and Kia made public in May of this year a agreement aimed at resolving a lawsuit filed by people who were victims of vehicle thefts, a problem that gained notoriety after a challenge on the TikTok platform demonstrated how surprisingly easy it was to steal certain car models.

Victims of car thefts in lawsuit agreed by Hyundai and Kia due to security vulnerability exposed in TikTok challenge. Theme photo: Unsplash.

This deal will carry a significant cost for both South Korea-based car companies, estimated at up to $200 million, the majority of which will go towards compensating those affected by losses related to the thefts, as they have confirmed. the companies themselves.

US police warn drivers over resurgence of TikTok challenge

In order to prevent vehicle thefts, following the resurgence of the viral TikTok challenge, the Dallas Police Department is providing free anti-theft program updates to prevent cars from starting in case a thief tries to take the vehicle, as well as warnings for drivers.

Some of the recommendations are not to leave the car running, and to add a GPS to locate the unit quickly in case drivers are victims of their vehicle being stolen. Likewise, the use of a car alarm arm is suggested.