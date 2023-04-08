Suddenly, a roar shakes the cold and rainy Augusta. Shortly after, the stands shake again. Who is capable of stirring up so many emotions at the Masters? The echoes come from hole 15, a par five. Tiger Woods has not signed the longest shot since the start. At 47 years old, the giant who revolutionized golf and opened the doors of gyms has been swallowed up by a squad of punchers. With the average distance that the Tiger reached with the drivers in 1997, the year of his first Masters, today he would fall to 128th place on the American circuit in the classification of that statistic. Woods doesn’t hit him hard anymore, but he’s still the 15-major champion, the owner of five green jackets, and the game still beats in his hands even though he struggles to walk down the Augusta slide. With the second hit, he magic. The ball touches the flag cloth. First roar of the fans. With the putt next hunt the birdie. Second scream.

The bingo then places Tiger among the golfers who make the cut after the second day. And although he suffers with two bogeys followed in the 17th and 18th, he is saved just with that +3 that grants him two more rounds of golf at the weekend. The old Tiger is yet to teach the younger, stronger guys a lesson. Without going any further to his friend Rory McIlroy, the number two in the world, who stars in the great bump of this Masters after carrying five over par on the second day and in total to pack his bags. An unexpected goodbye to one of the favourites, the man who was chasing the only great one missing to complete the collection of the four, just like Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. At least another year of waiting for Rory.

On the return trip he was accompanied by Sergio García, dismissed with +7 after five up in the second round. Since he touched the sky with his success in Augusta in 2017, El Niño accumulates disappointments in the Masters. There are four failed cuts in his last five participations (in 2020 he did not compete when he tested positive for covid a few days before and last year he finished in 23rd place). And in his memory, his 13 strokes on the 15th hole in 2018, when he defended the green jacket, by throwing the ball into the water five times in a row and signing the worst hole in the history of the tournament. “I haven’t missed any blows. It is unfortunate, ”he said then. Today, again in the eye of the hurricane after his departure to the Saudi League, the man from Castellón still has not found the key that activates the best memories of him in the Masters. “Mentally we are tight,” he explained about his game after the first day. The flight did not come back in the second, and in the four holes that remained to be played after the suspension on Friday he chained three bogeys.

Sergio García, on the 18th hole. CHRISTIAN PETERSEN (AFP)

McIlroy and García will already see on television the adventures of Tiger, winner in Augusta in 2019 in one of the most spectacular comebacks in the history of the sport, 11 years after his last great one. El Tigre was 38th in 2020 and 47th last season. This course he steps on the Masters for the 25th time in his career, the first two as an amateur, equaling the record of 23 consecutive cuts held by Gary Player and Fred Couples as a professional. And he savors each hole and each standing ovation, aware that the bodywork is not enough and that each year may be the last one he goes out to compete. He will always have Augusta, that eternal right to play in the tournament, and the champions’ dinner on Tuesdays, and from now on he thinks more about accumulating memories and experiences with his son Charlie than opting to fatten his record. “In three years I’ll be able to use the buggy,” he jokes about the Tigre’s possible move to the veteran circuit after 50. For now, he still gives a few lessons or another.

Ranking of the Augusta Masters.

