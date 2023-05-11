The final exams in secondary education, which start on Thursday, are this year for the first time again without the more flexible rules that applied in corona times. That decision by Education Minister Wiersma is against the sore leg of schools and students. They fear that students without extra support will get into major problems during their exams. “Don’t forget to submit a complaint to the final exam complaints line,” the appeal reads.

