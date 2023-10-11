Events in the Middle East have shifted the world’s attention away from what is happening in Ukraine. Vladimir Zelensky, during his visit to Bucharest, tried to use the rare opportunity to remind of his existence and made a number of loud statements. Details are in the Izvestia article.

Cancellation of performance

Problems for the Ukrainian president began even before the trip began. Deputies of the Romanian Senate, a joint meeting of the two chambers of which was planned to be held in honor of the guest’s speech, declared their reluctance to participate in the event.

There is no exact information regarding the real reason for the cancellation of Zelensky’s speech. According to one version, the decision to postpone the joint meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate was made by the coordinating bodies of parliament. According to another – this was the result of pressure from the opposition, mainly the nationalist Alliance for the Unification of Romanians party. A representative of this particular political force, Diana Shoshoaca, threatened to disrupt the speech, and at the moment when Zelensky appeared in the parliament building, she staged a performance demonstrating the “real map of Romania” (including the territories of Northern Bukovina, part of the Chernivtsi region, Bessarabia and Snake Island) and calls to respect Ukrainian Romanians and their language.

The very fact of such loud protests in the Romanian parliament should not be surprising. Both Shoshoake and the party she represents are known for holding these types of events to attract the attention of voters. The Alliance for the Unity of Romanians is far from the decision-making process and is not able to influence the actions of the government.

Moreover, Later, in an interview with Romanian media, Zelensky made a generous gift to local nationalists, saying that he “does not see a problem” in recognizing the Moldovan language as non-existent. Let us remember that this ethnocultural issue is the subject of serious discussion for Romanian society. According to Digi24, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolaku demanded Zelensky make this statement. According to the TV channel, the head of government pointed to “the legality of this demand” as part of a discussion of the problems of the Romanian minority in Ukraine.

“Honestly, I don’t see any global problem in this. Some people say that Moldova is Romania. It’s not a problem for me. I personally advocate strengthening our partnership and solving such problems,” Zelensky said on this occasion.

Focus shift

Much more important in this situation is the significantly narrowed horizon of the Ukrainian president’s possibilities in the field of media promotion: his own and his foreign policy. Zelensky stated this directly in an interview with France 2 TV channel. “There is a risk that international attention will be diverted from Ukraine, and this will have consequences,” he said.

Political scientist Dmitry Rodionov emphasizes that the further development of the situation depends on how long the new round of the Middle East confrontation drags on.

“If Israel quickly solves its problems, then nothing fundamentally will change for Ukraine. If the war drags on for weeks or months, then Ukraine will have problems. In this case, Kyiv will be on a starvation diet, large volumes of weapons and other aid will go to the Middle East. The Ukrainian Armed Forces will have to completely forget about the counteroffensive and go on the defensive in order to retain at least the territories that they hold now,” the expert notes.

In addition, in communication with the Romanian media, the President of Ukraine for the first time changed his usual rhetoric and unexpectedly announced that the conflict had entered the final stage. “This is the last part of the war. This is not the middle of it. The first period was occupation, followed by stopping the offensive and seizing the initiative. I think we’re in the last part. We have many fears: [относительно] money, weapons, but we are at the last stage, the most difficult,” Digi24 quotes Zelensky.

The same, only new version

The President of Ukraine again asked for money. Only if in March he focused the attention of the Western allies on the upcoming success of the counteroffensive, now, against the backdrop of its subsequent (and de facto recognized) failure, the object of Western “investment” should be the “decisive battle”. It is likely that the narrative of the “last, most important battle” will become the main one on the Ukrainian foreign policy agenda in the near future.

However, in the current context of a sharp change in the focus of global attention, the likelihood of success of this media initiative looks doubtful.

As Politico writes, NATO allies are “facing a new sense of urgency to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.” If it turns into a “long and difficult war,” as Benjamin Netanyahu said, the new investment project of the Ukrainian authorities is unlikely to ever take off.

The need for the current US political class to support Israel is an undeniable aspect of domestic politics. Regarding Ukraine, the former unity, as we know, has long since dissolved. In addition, the apparent failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counter-offensive operation, coupled with the growing shortage of weapons, makes the success of the “winter campaign” even less likely. Against, Judging by the statements of NATO officials, they expect a protracted conflict in Ukraine, but not a “general battle.”

At the same time, as experts admit, The Ukrainian economy continues to exist as long as Western financial assistance exists. Consequently, the collapse of the country’s economic system will sooner or later entail the political defeat of the current government. Zelensky also made a statement on this matter. Answering the question whether he was going to run again, he replied: “If the war continued – yes, if the war ended – no. I can’t run away during a war.”

Holding elections in itself threatens to imbalance the system of power created by Zelensky’s team, says Denis Denisov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation.

“Zelensky has once again driven himself into a corner with his previous statements. In this case, it is about the fact that holding elections in conditions of conflict is impossible. Moreover, the main problem for him is not even in the presidential campaign (where he has good chances, according to the polls), but in the parliamentary one. Its results, especially at the regional level, will almost certainly undermine the established vertical power structure,” the interlocutor concluded.