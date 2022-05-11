Great test of the team Old School Garage in the Austrian leg of the Time Attack 2022. On the runway of the Red Bull Ringwhere the Formula 1 GPcame a victory and a third place, respectively, with Cesare Bassanini on 500 Abarth and Mirko Gagliano on Abarth point.

Time Attack in Austria Old School Garage

The Time Attack at the end April 2022 made a stop in Austria on the circuit of Red Bull Ring. Among the protagonists of the test against time, the boys of the Piedmontese team Old School Garage than in the difficult category Pro 3,000 they won the victory with Cesare Bassanini up 500 Abarth and a third place with Mirko Gagliano up Abarth point.

Cesare Bassanini in a 500 Abarth won the Time Attack Pro 3.000 category at the Red Bull Ring

Bassanini stopped the clock on the time of 1.39.652 could compete in the Super Lap challenging the Ferrari and Lamborghini, Mitsubishi.

Mirko Gagliano in a Punto Abarth 3rd in the Pro 3.000 category of the Time Attack at the Red Bull Ring

In this difficult test he obtained the 11th time and conquering important points that allow him to occupy the first position in general classification.

