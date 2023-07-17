Genoa – A controversy is brewing around the friendly match between Sampdoria and Monza, scheduled for Sunday 30 July at the Moccagatta stadium in Alessandria. The Supporters 1999, the most representative group of the gray fans, who he has conflicting relationships with both blucerchiata and brianzola fans, issued a statement, expressing the “total and absolute dissent against those who organized and gave a positive opinion on the match. We want to reiterate with extreme force that the North Staircase must remain absolutely closed to both fans, it is good to remind the insiders and the owner of Alessandria Calcio that relations with them are totally hostile”.

Therefore inviting the property of Alexandria to do not allow the use of the Moccagatta for the friendly match.