Whilst the Junta de Andalucía was busy clearing excess vegetation from Río Jate in La Herradura, they have also done the same in Motril and more.

The work is being carried out on the western side of the Hills of Panata and whilst they are there, they have cleared out the overgrown road or ‘way’ to Los Guájares, which was an old route to Granada.

Mayor Maria Luisa García Chamorro, who cannot be decribed as camera shy, seen here unsurprisingly in the photo, thanked the Council for its help to recover “natural areas and storm beds [ramblas]. ” She said that she hoped that this old way could become a hiking route.

The provincial delegate for the Council, María José Martín (see photo), said that over the last two years the regional government had spent over two-million euros on this kind of operations. She said that the quantity was not important but she mentioned it anyway.

The Guájareños Road: people from Los Guájares used to used this way to reach Motril, either to do seasonal work or to buy supplies. The route would take them from Guajar Fondon, via la Era la Cruz, Trapila, Herrerias, Palmares, and then skirting the mountain came out just above Lobres near the small dam known as the Panata Dam, above the Captain’s Cave. From there they would take the Panata road coming out in Anguish in Motril.

Before it used to rain a lot more than now and River Guadalfeo was used by small barges; something the Guajareños folk used to take advantage of to hitch a ride from Los Tajos down to Motril.

(News: Motril, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia – Second photo: Facebook)