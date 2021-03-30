ofFelicitas Bogner shut down

At the digital panel discussion of the German Society for Virology, Christian Dorsten and several other virologists answered questions about the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Time and again, as part of efforts to fight the corona pandemic, the question of who is most likely to pass the virus on is raised. So far, it has been known that many infections take place in open-plan offices and schools. Children were also often suspected to be super spreaders. At a panel discussion of the German Society for Virology, which was organized by the ARD media library has been transferred, experts have now stated that this is not necessarily the case. There are no clear drivers of the pandemic.

Virologists explain: Age is not a decisive factor in passing on the coronavirus

Virologist Christian Drosten explained that it is more the external circumstances than the age of a person that are decisive for the extent to which the virus is passed on. “We still have the impression that all age groups actually excrete the same amount of virus,” said the scientist from the Charité in Berlin. The fact that children sometimes form a little less viruses and old people have a slightly higher viral load can be explained by smaller swabs in children and the weaker acute immune reaction in older people, emphasized Drosten. In addition, according to the scientist, older people react worse to vaccinations. But he says clearly: “Otherwise we are all the same for this virus.”

Drosten on Corona: “We are all the same for this virus”

The main problem of the Sars-CoV-2 virus and its mutants is undoubtedly its rapid spread. The problem of the ability to reproduce is exacerbated by the new variant B.1.1.7. “The viral load here is around a factor of 10 higher than was previously the case,” explained Dorsten at the digital panel discussion. Until recently, according to health expert Karl Lauterbach (SPD), children had the advantage of being exposed to a lower risk of infection. This is due to the lower respiratory volume in children. But at a press conference last week, Lauterbach stated: “This advantage has now been removed due to the B 1.1.7 mutation. This means that with regard to Corona, children are just as contagious as adults. “

Lauterbach: “Advantage for children due to B1.1.7 mutation gone”

With regard to the contagion and the drivers of the pandemic, the corona virus differs significantly from the flu, says the virologist at the University of Frankfurt, Sandra Ciesek. Because many older people have already been vaccinated against the flu and several have already had an infection. Again, this does not apply to children. According to Ciesek, older people often have “a certain partial immunity, so a little protection from it.”

Because of virus mutations: hygiene rules “to be adhered to much more strictly than in the past”

Small children, on the other hand, are more likely to be infected by flu waves and are more likely to carry the pathogen to other population groups. “If you think of Sars-CoV-2 now, there is no such thing as partial immunity,” emphasized the virologist. “That means that any of us can be infected, and none of us had such an infection years ago.” Rather, what is decisive for the spread of the coronavirus is where contacts take place and under what conditions. The risk can be reduced through hygiene and distance measures. Because despite the highly contagious mutant spread, the experts are certain that masks are still a good protective factor. Provided they are worn correctly. “Mistakes are now much more noticeable where masks are not put on or are put on too late,” warned Ralf Bartenschlager, virologist at the University of Heidelberg, at the congress. “So the consequence must be to comply with the hygiene rules even more strictly than in the past.” (feb)