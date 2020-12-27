In Moscow and St. Petersburg, before the New Year, the demand for Soviet Christmas tree decorations doubled. As a study of the Avito ad service has shown, 69% more often searched for old jewelry in the Northern capital, and 25% more toys from the Soviet era appeared in Moscow than last year. What Soviet toys are in demand and for what buyers are ready to give tens, or even hundreds of thousands of rubles – read the material of Izvestia.

Time Machine

Average, reports TASS, citing a study of the ad service, Muscovites pay 500 rubles for a toy and the price has not changed since last year. In St. Petersburg, prices have grown by 14% and are about 400 rubles for a toy from childhood. The number of advertisements for sale also increased – by 22%.

As experts note in an interview with Izvestia, Soviet Christmas tree decorations are, first of all, a story not about money, but about memories dear to the heart.

– To many people, it is important that they had these toys in their childhood – a Christmas tree with old toys like that of a mother, grandmother, aunt. Therefore, they often look for specific toys: “My grandmother had a toy, she broke – I’m looking for just such “. And since the toys were produced in series, they are found quite often, ”Anastasia Zhukova, an employee of the vintage department store“ Ulitsa Lenina ”, told Izvestia.

The biggest demand for toys on clothespins is painted sculptures in miniature, more often from the 1950s – 1960s.

– The episodes themselves that were released are not some banal plots. For example, a very popular series “Aibolit”, where a parrot holds cotton wool, a duck with castor oil, Dr. Aibolit himself. The series based on Pushkin’s tales – “The Tale of Tsar Saltan”, “The Tale of the Fisherman and the Fish” are extremely popular and instantly disappear. , – says Anastasia.

Cheers are Santa Clauses and Snow Maidens – in any form and from any material. By the way, for some reason there are always fewer Snow Maidens than Santa Claus. Balls painted with phosphoric paints are in demand , – stars, comets, sometimes flowers or leaves that glow in the dark.

The simplest balls, depending on the size, cost 30-50 rubles, and the most expensive and rare toys are cotton.

– They rarely come to us and cost around 5-6 thousand rubles, – says the interlocutor of Izvestia. – Most of the clothespins fall in the range from 500 to 2 thousand rubles. 90% of curly toys – 200-500 rubles. There are cheaper ones, there are more expensive ones – it depends on the series and complexity. The same “Tales of Pushkin” are valued higher.

One of the very popular topics in Christmas tree decorations is children. Apparently, buyers recognize themselves in toddlers wrapped in fur coats and tightened with scarves. According to the representative of the online store “Soviet Porcelain”, children in the first place in the top 3 demand. Fairy-tale characters (“King Guidon”, “Stargazer” and others) – on the second. Closes the top three “agitation” – balloons with stars, airships, satellites, cosmonauts … So, a toy-clothespin “Boy with a shovel” or “Girl with a flag” will cost 1600 rubles, and Lyudmila from the series “Pushkin’s Tales” – already 2500. If earlier they often took toys from the 60s-70s, now, they specify in store, are paying more attention to the jewelry of the 1950s.

– The demand for antique toys has increased. If in the period from July to December 2019 about 17 thousand Christmas tree decorations were sold on our site, then this year during the same period their number has already increased to 23 thousand, – a representative of the Internet auction Bag “. On average, a toy from the past will cost 350-400 rubles, and the most expensive lots are traditionally considered to be Christmas tree decorations produced by the Kultigrushka artel – from about 500 rubles to tens of thousands per figure. For example, “Stargazer” gone in December for 47 251 rubles.

“Tsar” frog and millionaire hedgehog

Just as toys in medical masks are not surprising today, so in Soviet times, important events were also reflected in Christmas tree decorations. Mastering the North Pole? And airships “fly” on the tree, polar bears roam, parachutists descend. Fly into space? Satellites, rockets and astronauts land on ornate branches. Golden cobs of corn reminded of Nikita Khrushchev’s high-profile campaign, and the clock with an arrow “twelve to five” was a reference to the movie “Carnival Night”.

Svetlana Medvedeva has been collecting Soviet Christmas tree decorations for three years. True, he does not consider himself a collector – he does not spend large sums on purchases, he is also interested in modern toys, but boxes with jewelry from the past, dear to his heart, already occupy half a room in the country.

– If we talk about demand, then these are primarily shaped toys on a clothespin. They were often produced in series, so the first thing that beginners begin to collect are the fairy tales “Aibolit”, “Morozko”, “Silver Hoof”, “Golden Cockerel” , – Medvedev says to Izvestia. By the way, buying a set at once is a very expensive pleasure. So, for the collection of heroes from “Cipollino” ask and 490 thousand rubles, and even 788 thousand rubles. True, whether they get it is a question.

Svetlana recalls the most expensive toy she has ever seen – “Frog” on a clothespin from the fairy tale “The Golden Key, or the Adventures of Buratino” … She looks far from a princess – pale green, with a wristwatch on her right paw and wearing a headdress that looks like either a skullcap or a beret. But it cost royally. At the end of the online auction, two collectors fought for her, and winner paid 584 822 rubles !

– This is a sample that was never accepted into production, but several copies were made. For such toys, the price reaches several hundred thousand rubles , – clarifies the interlocutor of Izvestia. – Back in the 50s – 60s of the last century, collectible toys were produced – they are slightly higher than standard ones (14 cm versus 10–11 cm), there were not so many of them, and today they are also expensive. There are not many toys left from the 1930s: glass was not produced then enough, and today not many have preserved cotton wool. Here wadded toys of the 1930s cost 10-30 thousand rubles, depending on the toy itself and its condition. Old balls are appreciated, but sometimes they don’t reach the buyer from the seller – they crumble …

For a sufficiently replicated glass cone or icicle, collectors will not give up half a kingdom. Rare toys made by hand are especially appreciated – wadded, made of papier-mâché, cardboard, and those that cannot be found in the catalog.

– Recently I came across a hedgehog that is not in any catalog. Collectors ask to sell it, but I’ll keep it for my collection , – one of the collectors told Izvestia. He does not name the exact price, but says that he was offered “Almost a million” …

Sleight of hand

Toys that were created before the war, the late 1940s and early 1950s are not only a dream, but also a trap for beginners.

“ In addition to glass and cotton toys, there is also cardboard. Surprise women (1930-1950s) are highly appreciated. This is a figurine-box where the candy was put and hung on the tree. The most common ones cost 2-5 thousand rubles , and the most popular surprise is the mailbox, says Svetlana Medvedeva. Her friend Ilnur Akhtyamov recreates old cardboard toys, which is used by scammers. – Sly sellers bought them from Ilnur, rubbed them (aged) and began to sell them as pre-war. For this reason, another cotton toy maker stopped making replicas. …

There are many fakes, says Svetlana, because there are enough master classes on the Web on the restoration of New Year’s decorations and the creation of Christmas tree decorations from cotton wool.

– The scammers also immediately took advantage of this. At the online auction I see sellers who have all the toys repainted, but they are silent about it. Therefore, I collect all the toys, even the shabby ones – I can paint it myself. – says a novice collector.

A toy with the image of “the grandfather of all border guards” Nikita Karatsupa and his faithful dog Ingus of 1936 is walking on the Internet. For an inconspicuous silvered cardboard, they ask for 4 thousand, 17.5 thousand, and 37 thousand rubles. For a long time it was believed that the cardboard soldier exists almost in a single copy, so the prices soared. Now it is clear that Karatsupa is not alone, but where is the real one – go figure it out.

Svetlana notes that it is difficult for an unnoticed eye to distinguish a fake. Doubt – do not take … However, the owner of the antique salon Grigory Pyatov in an interview suggests such life hack when buying live – swipe over the rarity with your hand: “On the old toy, the paint lies tightly, you can feel its relief, some pimples. Sometimes brush marks are visible. “

Scammers on the Internet often change nicknames and cities. Sellers with a good reputation can lead double lives. So, catalogs and collective intelligence can help – in social networks you can find groups of from several hundred to almost 6 thousand participants, where they trade, exchange toys and help with advice …

– I always say: if in doubt, it is better to ask in a group. But everyone is afraid to miss out on the rarity at a low price, so they rather silently grab it, says Svetlana. – People who bought a fake, then hesitate to admit it. In my memory there was a case when a woman came to the group and said that yesterday she had bought three toys from a friend from my grandmother’s attic. I told her that yesterday these fakes were sold at an online auction. Such abuse was! But in the end, the woman returned the toys to the seller.