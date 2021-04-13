The municipal domestic water deposit is situated in the area of ​​Punta Lara and badly in need of being replaced, so much so that the Town Hall is committing 325,000 to building a new one with a capacity of 600,000 cubic meters, or in other words, 600,000 tonnes of water.

Work has begun, so if all goes well it could be online some time during next month, according to the Mayor, José Alberto Armijo (PP), who visited the work site together with the manager of Waters of Narixa, Juan Ángel Poyatos.

With this new water tank the Town Hall guarantees it can supply the needs of Urbanización de Punta Lara, Ladera del Mar Urbanization, Torres Viejas de Macaca Urbanization, Balcón de Punta Lara Urbanization and the urban-development areas, Execution Units 7 & 52.

The work, which is being carried out by FCC Aqualia in collaboration with Waters of Narixa, will be done in stages, starting with the demolition of the old water tank and the building of the foundation platform for the new one. The sides will be made of prefab slabs and then finally the valves room and perimeter fence will be added.

So, you’re probably asking yourself, what about the water supply in the meantime? No worries, the Town Hall has installed a temporary one with a capacity of 200 cubic meters to avoid water-supply cuts.

(News: Nerja, Axarquia, Costa del Sol, Malaga, Andalucia – photo: E. Cabezas)