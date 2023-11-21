

Munich (dpa)

Thomas Muller, the veteran star of Bayern Munich and the German national football team, expressed his desire to continue playing, even after the end of his current contract at the end of the season.

Mueller, 34, said in statements to Sport Bild magazine published on Tuesday: “I definitely want to continue playing after 2024 for another year. I still enjoy being on the field, and I hope you see this.”

Muller joined Bayern Munich as a boy in 2000, and progressed through their academy, before making his debut in Bayern’s first team in 2008.

Muller did not leave Bayern, and won all possible titles with him, including the treble in both 2013 and 2020.

Muller scored 164 goals and made 161 goals in 470 matches. Muller, who participated in 125 international matches, was also crowned champion of the 2014 World Cup with the German national team.

Sport Bild magazine reported that renewal negotiations would begin in the coming weeks, and that Mueller wanted to continue playing at the highest level.

The report indicated that the player does not rule out moving to another team within Germany, but the matter seems unlikely, even if he does not continue as a key player with the team or national team.

#Mueller #awaits #renewal #negotiations