We continue to say goodbye, although if Google Play Music is final, the old Microsoft Edge it might not be so much, judging by how things work in Windows. Be that as it may, the software giant will do its best to deliver on what was promised and asks users to do the same, which is not too much to ask, by the way, since it is an automatic process.

The company long ago warned that the support of the old Microsoft Edge would end this year, specifically, in March, although it will not be until April 13 when an update removes all traces of the browser, which will be replaced by the new Microsoft Edge. This update will serve as a security patch through Windows Update and will include all versions of the operating system, from Windows 10 that was launched in April 2018 to the last one, last October.

Still, Windows has millions of really careless users, many of whom skip every update that hits their systems. Hence, we put quotes that the old Microsoft Edge “will go down in history”, since it is not at all clear that it will do so in the absolute proportion that would be desirable. And it is that using Windows without security patches is the worst of ideas.

Old Microsoft Edge? New Microsoft Edge? Obviously, by the old man we mean the Original Microsoft Edge (Legacy), based on the EdgeHTML web engine developed by Microsoft; And for the new one we do the same with respect to the also known as Edge Chromium, based on the same browser on which Google’s Chrome is based and the best browser Microsoft has ever offered, as shown by the popularity it is reaching with more than 600 million users and counting.

Microsoft reminds users who fear losing compatibility with the old Microsoft Edge that the new Microsoft Edge is ready for this, the same for those who depend on the Kiosk mode, whose configuration must be carried out before the indicated date to avoid problems. The only thing that they still have pending is to extend the compatibility with Sandbox mode and that at the moment is only available in Windows 10 Pro. Something similar happens with the compatibility mode with Internet Explorer.

In any case, Microsoft is doing well for once, both with the retirement of the old Edge and with the effort they are putting into making the new one one of the most interesting browsers today. And if you use Windows but do not want to know anything about your browsers, there are alternatives for all tastes and needs.

More information in the Microsoft blog.