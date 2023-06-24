Home page World

New details about the construction of the ill-fated submarine are revealed. Did the five occupants of the “Titan” have to die because of a discount on old material?

Munich – The days of uncertainty has now been confirmed, all occupants of the “Titan” have died. After fragments are found on the seabed near the Titanic shipwreck, it is clear the submarine has imploded. Now there is increasing criticism of the company OceanGate, which made Titanic tourism possible. According to a report by the magazine insider the boss of the company Stockton Rush told that parts of the submarine were made from old carbon fibers from a Boeing.

The recycling and reuse of certain materials is generally considered sustainable, but there was a problem with the construction of the “Titan”: the carbon fibers had already exceeded their shelf life. For this reason, they had become unusable for Boeing flight operations. Nevertheless, they were reused for the Titan and installed in the fuselage, reports Arnie Weissmann, editor-in-chief of the Travel Weekly. Weissmann initially wanted to experience a dive to the Titanic himself with the “Titan”, but decided against it after talking to Stockton Rush about the design of the submarine.

Stockton Rush, CEO and co-founder of OceanGate, is said to have used old material from an airplane in his submarine “Titan”. © Bill Sikes/Oceangate Expeditions/dpa/Montage

Was OceanGate’s Titan submarine made of old parts?

“Titanic” director James Cameron suspected shortly after the disappearance of the mini submarine that something terrible had happened. Now the reconnaissance work is underway and more and more details are becoming known. The “Titan” boss is said to have denied any concerns in order to convince a son and his father to take a trip on the Titan.

But the son also decided against diving after learning that Ocean Gate founder Stockton Rush built the mini-submarine himself. Otherwise he might be in place of the late Pakistani businessman and his son on board been.

Now Weissmann reveals loudly insider new details about the instability of the submarine. For example, Stockton Rush told him that he “got the carbon fiber from which the Titan was made at a big discount from Boeing because it had exceeded its shelf life for use in aircraft.”

OceanGate CEO knew he broke some rules in building the Titan submarine

after one BBCreport, deep-sea exploration expert Rob McCallum explained that carbon fiber is basically an unusable material for building a submarine. He is said to have repeatedly asked Stockton Rush to shut down operations. But the OceanGate boss ignored these concerns. As he said in 2021: “Carbon fiber is three times better than titanium in terms of strength and buoyancy”. He goes on to say that he broke some rules to pursue innovation.

Why the Titan has now imploded is still unclear. There is also no evidence or an official statement from Ocean Gate regarding Weissmann’s claims. There is only one indication on the company’s homepage that the Titan was created in cooperation with Boeing. But Boeing denied that insider an involvement in the design of the Titan. (mima)