Luke Humphries obviously already knew what to expect in the World Cup duel against Peter Wright. He also tried to do something about it, but in vain. After walking onto the podium at Alexandra Palace, he applauded the darts fans for an unusually long time by his standards. The defending champion is usually completely focused on his game, but this time he directed the audience to his opening song “Cake by the Ocean” by the US pop group DNCE. With this gesture, the Englishman tried to get as many fans as possible on his side. Despite his home game in London, it seemed clear that almost everyone in the Ally Pally would support the Scotsman Wright. And that’s how it happened.