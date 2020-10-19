Rafa Nadal has reached the peak of tennis at 34 years old: he reaches the number of great tournaments of Roger Federer, who is reluctant to retire at 38, the same age at which Serena Williams is still active. LeBron James conquers his fourth ring in the NBA showing his fullness at 35. Tom Brady, an American football figure, has left the Patriots in style… to sign for Tampa at 43. And the Ukrainian gymnast Oksana Chusovitina plans to go to the Tokyo Games with 46: your rivals today …

