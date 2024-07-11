A 79-year-old man jumped into a canal in central Berlin on Thursday to save his dog.

The dog survived, but his owner drowned and died.

Police said the man jumped into the Landwehr Canal to rescue his dog and managed to bring him back safely to shore, but he was unable to get out of the water after losing his strength and drowning.

Rescue workers were called to search for him, and a helicopter was also used.

The emergency team said that divers found the old man and pulled him out with the help of a boat. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. There were a total of 36 rescuers at the scene.